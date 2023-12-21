Now that she’s confirmed to be making a reappearance, how much is Amber Heard in Aquaman 2? Here’s what we know.

After continuing controversies and challenges in her personal life, there have been plenty of questions surrounding Amber Heard’s involvement in Aquaman 2.

When the first trailers for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom dropped, some fans complained that Heard’s role had been all but “erased” from public view, while others complained that she was included at all.

Now that the sequel is officially out in theaters, how much is Amber Heard in Aquaman 2? Here’s everything you need to know. Warning – spoilers ahead!

How much is Amber Heard in Aquaman 2?

Contrary to original belief, Amber Heard’s role of Mera is still a key part of Aquaman 2.

In the sequel, Mera is now married to Aquaman (Jason Momoa), with the two having a son of their own. While Aquaman tries to make sense of the plagues that are breaking out in the sea kingdoms, Mera remains by his side, being the person he can lean on during his time of need.

This goes one step further when the Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) tries to steal a substance known as orichalcum to fuel ancient technology he has found through the black trident. Caught red-handed, Mera descends on him as he tries to escape, alongside Atlanna (Nicole Kidman). During the process, Black Manta uses a sonic radar on her, injuring her within an inch of her life.

Aquaman immediately comes to her aid while she’s in recovery, where she takes a backseat in the action. We later see her again as Aquaman works with Orm (Patrick Wilson) to bring the Black Manta down once and for all. Mera descends into the lost kingdom after her son is kidnapped, managing to find him before the spirit of Kordax fully breaks loose.

At the end of Aquaman 2, Mera can be seen enjoying family life after Arthur wins victory.

“Warner LIED about Amber Heard’s role in Aquaman 2. Screentime: on the screen, she’s background so minutes arent massive, but scene-wise, she’s in enough. What that means is Warner tried tricking audiences into thinking she wasn’t – what a trashfire,” one fan posted about Amber Heard’s involvement on X/Twitter.

“REPORTS SAYING AMBER HEARD IS IN AQUAMAN 2 A LOT SEE HOW WE NEVER LOSE?!” a second weighed in, with a third commenting, “I regret to inform you that Amber Heard is actually in the new Aquaman movie ALOT. Reports of her ‘basically being cut out’ turned out not to be true. I wasn’t going to see it anyway, just a piece of news from people who have seen it.”

