Aquaman 2 – aka Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – hits cinemas worldwide tomorrow. But does the superhero sequel feature a Batman cameo?

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is the long-gestating sequel to the hit original, which grossed more than a billion dollars at the global box office.

The new movie again stars Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman, Temura Morrison, and Yayha Abdul Marteen II.

But with the movie now out in multiple territories, does the sequel feature a cameo from any of the Batmans? Read on to find out. Just beware of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – and DCEU – spoilers ahead…

Is Batman in Aquaman 2?

No Batman is not in Aquaman 2. Which is a departure from recent movies in the DC’s extended universe.

The Flash started the trend. Michael Keaton’s Batman plays a prominent role in that movie, initially fighting The Flash, then teaming up with him. Adam West’s Batman makes a weird cameo later in the movie. While at the film’s end, George Clooney appears as his incarnation of Bruce Wayne.

Keaton’s Batman was also supposed to cameo in the Batgirl movie that was headed to MAX, until the movie was buried by Warner Bros. for tax purposes.

And with Aquaman recently cameoing in The Flash, it wouldn’t have been a surprise to see one of the Batmen popping up in Lost Kingdom. Turns out, that wasn’t to be, in spite of multiple scenes that were actually shot for the movie.

Did Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck shoot scenes for The Lost Kingdom?

Yes, according to The Hollywood Reporter, both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck shot scenes for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

According to the outlet, Keaton’s Batman was seen as a Nick Fury-like character; “an elder statesman who could pop up in various films.” When release dates shifted, and Aquaman 2 was pushed back, “Affleck joined for a round of reshoots as Bruce Wayne, to replace a scene Keaton had shot.”

But then that scene was also scrapped, with James Wan telling Empire: “The tricky thing early on was not knowing whether Aquaman would come out first or come out after The Flash. So, we just had to be prepared. At the end of the day, the best thing I would say about this movie is that it is not connected in any way to any of those films.”

