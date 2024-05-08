One Piece live-action casting call reveals new details for Season 2 characters

One Piece casting call for Season 2 of the live-action series just revealed new details on some highly anticipated characters in the upcoming episodes, teasing viewers with what’s to come.

The upcoming One Piece Season 2 will be adding a bunch of new characters to the live-action show. The season will adapt the Alabasta Saga of the manga, meaning characters like Robin, Chopper, Vivi, and Crocodile are joining the One Piece cast.

With the hype for the series growing, a One Piece Season 2 casting call has revealed the age range and ethnicities of some of the prominent characters. According to the reports, Netflix are looking for a Middle Eastern or North African or South Asian actor within the 17–20 age group for Princess Vivi.

For Nico Robin, they are looking for someone Hispanic or Latino who are between the ages of 20 and 39. Smoker is expected to be a white actor within the 25-35 age group, with his subordinate Tashigi being an Asian woman within 20 and 29.

Luffy and his crew will meet the hilarious Crocus in this season of One Piece live-action series. The character will be played by a male actor between the ages of 65 to 79, but the studio appears open about the actor’s ethnicity.

Our heroes will also face some enemies on their journey, with their first prominent ones being Baroque Works’ Mr. 5 and Miss Valentine. The One Piece villain duo will be played by a black male actor and a white female actor respectively, both within the age group of 20-29.

Other major characters like Ace or Crocodile are absent from these One Piece Season 2 live-action casting call reports. This might be due to the producers already having their actors in mind or it could also be that they would be cast later.

Netflix’s One Piece is one of the biggest live-action anime projects ever made. The series dropped in 2023 with eight episodes and earned an overwhelmingly positive response from viewers. It successfully brought the incredible world created by Eiichiro Oda to those who aren’t familiar with anime and manga.

After the success Season 1 achieved, a second season of the live action series was confirmed by Netflix soon after. Recently, the makers revealed One Piece Season 2 will be released in 2025. The season has also got a new showrunner, with Joe Tracz taking the mantle from Steve Maeda.

While One Piece Season 2 live-action is still far away, the manga is delivering some of the biggest twists of its quarter-century-long duration. Our guides on One Piece’s latest twist, Vegapunk’s message and the first pirate in history will get you up to speed.