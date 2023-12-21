She might be back for another outing in the sequel, but does Mera die in Aquaman 2? Here’s everything you need to know.

First seen in the original Aquaman movie back in 2018, Amber Heard plays the role of Mera, Aquaman’s wife and Queen of Atlantis. Now, she’s coming back for Aquaman of the Lost Kingdom.

The movie’s synopsis reads “After failing to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta wields the power of the mythic Black Trident to unleash an ancient and malevolent force. Hoping to end his reign of terror, Aquaman forges an unlikely alliance with his brother, Orm, the former king of Atlantis. Setting aside their differences, they join forces to protect their kingdom and save the world from irreversible destruction.”

With Amber Heard a key member of the Aquaman 2 cast, does Mera die in the sequel? Here’s everything you need to know. Warning – spoilers ahead!

Does Mera die in Aquaman 2?

No, Mera doesn’t die in Aquaman 2.

However, she does have a few close calls in the sequel. The main antagonist of the movie – the Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) – begins Aquaman 2 by stealing a substance known as orichalcum from the vaults hidden near Atlantis. Catching on to what he is doing, Mera is one of the first people to try and bring him to justice, chasing him as he escapes.

As the Black Manta gets further away, he uses a sonar radar on Mera, throwing her into a rock where she is left for dead. Thankfully, as fans see a few scenes later, Mera survives the attack and recuperates while Aquaman tries to track him down. Black Manta also makes multiple threats stating his intent to kill Mera.

When the team reaches the lost kingdom to try and take down the magic of the black trident, Mera’s main priority is to rescue her son, who has been kidnapped by Black Manta. In the midst of the drama, Mera has the black trident thrown at her as she tries to escape. Orm (Patrick Wilson) manages to stop it from hitting her in time, with Mera fleeing to safety.

“For those wondering, Amber Heard is in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but she’s very much a side character. This is Arthur and Orm’s story through and through,” one fan posted on X/Twitter in response to Heard’s performance.

