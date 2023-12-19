Five years after the original, Jason Momoa’s scaly superhero is ready for another round of action. Here’s everything you need to know about the Aquaman 2 cast.

The official synopsis for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom reads: “After failing to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta wields the power of the mythic Black Trident to unleash an ancient and malevolent force.

“Hoping to end his reign of terror, Aquaman forges an unlikely alliance with his brother, Orm, the former king of Atlantis. Setting aside their differences, they join forces to protect their kingdom and save the world from irreversible destruction.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With the sequel set to head to screens, here’s everything you need to know about the Aquaman 2 cast.

Contents

Aquaman 2 cast: All actors & characters

Below is a full list of the Aquaman 2 cast, including all its actors and characters.

Jani Zhao will be portraying Stingray, a character made specifically for the movie. Indya Moore, Randall Park, Pilou Asbæk, Grant Huggair, Judy Blackett, Tai Boothe, Ricardo Molina, and Tianyi Kiy also appear in the sequel in minor roles.

Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne has supposedly been cut from the film altogether.

Article continues after ad

You can watch the full trailer for Aquaman 2 below:

Arthur Curry/Aquaman: Jason Momoa

Warner Bros.

Aquaman is the alias of Arthur Curry, who also goes by the Atlantean name Orin. He is the son of a human lighthouse keeper and the queen of Atlantis.

Article continues after ad

Alongside appearing in the Aquaman 2 cast, Jason Momoa is also known for roles in Baywatch, Game of Thrones, and Fast X.

King Orm: Patrick Wilson

Warner Bros.

Orm Marius – also known as King Orm – is the Ocean Master, the pure Atlantean half-brother of Aquaman.

Article continues after ad

Wilson has also appeared in The Conjuring and Insidious franchises, as well as Hard Candy and Watchmen.

David Kane/Black Manta: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Warner Bros.

Considered one of Aquaman‘s greatest enemies, Black Manta – a.k.a David Kane – has a singular hatred for the King of Atlantis. The supervillain was previously seen in the first Aquaman movie.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Candyman, Ambulance, and The Matrix Resurrections are included in Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s credits, alongside being in the Aquaman 2 cast.

Article continues after ad

King Nereus: Dolph Lundgren

Warner Bros.

Nereus is the king of Xebel and the father of Mera. He joined King Orm in his plan to unite the kingdoms of Atlantis during the War.

Article continues after ad

Dolph Lundgren is also known for roles in The Expendables, The Punisher, and Rocky IV.

Tom Curry: Temuera Morrison

Warner Bros.

Tom Curry is the husband of Queen Atlanna and the father of Arthur Curry – a.k.a. Aquaman. He’s also known for being a lighthouse keeper.

Alongside appearing in the Aquaman 2 cast, Temuera Morrison has also been seen in The Book of Boba Fett and Moana.

Atlanna: Nicole Kidman

Warner Bros.

Atlanna – known formerly as Queen Atlanna – is the mother of Aquaman and Ocean Master. She is a pure-bred Atlantean.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Nicole Kidman is best known for roles in Moulin Rouge, The Hours, and Eyes Wide Shut.

Mera: Amber Heard

Warner Bros. Pictures

Mera is the wife of Aquaman who later becomes Queen of Atlantis and joins the Justice League.

Zombieland and The Rum Diary are titles also included in Amber Heard’s acting credits alongside her time in the Aquaman 2 cast.

Atlan: Vincent Reagan

Warner Bros.

Atlan, known as the Dead King, is hailed as the Father of Atlantis and is considered an important figure in Atlantean history.

Article continues after ad

Vincent Reagan has also been seen in the live-action One Piece adaptation, alongside 300 and Troy.

For all the latest Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom content, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.