How strong is Aquaman? Justice League character powers & weakness explained

Aquaman is stronger than you think, so long as he just keeps swimming.

Does Aquaman talk to fish? Not really, but his powers in the DC Comics universe still make him one of the most physically dominant Justice League characters.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has had a tumultuous production, to say the least. However, the film is finally making its way into theaters, swimming on to its December 22 release date.

There’s still not a lot known about the film’s plot, other than it will see Aquaman and his brother, Ocean Master, teaming up against Black Manta. The film appears to be taking cues from some major Aquaman stories, including some potentially controversial ones.

Before Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’s long-awaited theatrical release, here’s a look at just what makes Aquaman tick – and how Black Manta may be able to one-up him.

Aquaman powers in DC comics explained

Because of his Atlantean heritage, Aquaman has the same powers as other Atlanteans. He has the ability to breathe underwater. He’s also superhumanly strong, fast, and durable, as his physiology has evolved to survive the rigors of underwater living.

DC Comics Aquaman’s telepathy is not “talking” to fish, but rather hearing and influencing their thoughts.

However, because he’s also part human, his abilities are kicked up a notch. He’s stronger than most Atlanteans, and he can survive away from water for longer periods of time.

Aquaman also has a unique telepathy. While it is a common misconception, he does not “talk” to fish but rather has the ability to hear their thoughts and influence their actions. This telepathic power has been shown to be incredibly strong when needed, though pushing it to the limits may harm Aquaman.

Aquaman weaknesses in DC comics explained

It’s important to note that for all his enhanced abilities, Aquaman is not invulnerable. While his skin can repel some weapons like small arms fire, he can still be injured, such as when a piranha ate his hand.

DC Comics After having his hand eaten off by a piranha, Aquaman replaced it with a hook.

Because his powers are based on Atlantean physiology, the lower pressure of being on land means his strength and durability are significantly increased. However, he still needs to be near water.

If he goes too long without submerging in water or is dehydrated, Aquaman will weaken and eventually die. While he can stay out of water longer than an Atlantean, he also dehydrates faster than a normal human, so he needs to regularly stay near a water source.

That's all we have now for Aquaman's powers and weaknesses in DC Comics