Aquaman 2 sunk by horrible Rotten Tomatoes score

The reviews for Aquaman 2 are finally out, with critics on Rotten Tomatoes branding the movie as “sloppy and silly.” Here’s everything you need to know.

At long last, Aquaman 2 has hit theaters – although its initial debut isn’t faring too well on Rotten Tomatoes.

In our review of the sequel, we stated: “If that sounds like a low bar, that’s because it is. A few notable exceptions aside, 2023 has been a notoriously uneven year for superhero cinema. In this context, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom doesn’t seem so bad – but here’s hoping DC Studios can turn the tide soon all the same.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Though the audience score for Aquaman 2 has yet to be revealed, here’s everything you need to know about what Rotten Tomatoes critics have said so far.

“Sloppy and silly” Aquaman 2 panned on Rotten Tomatoes

Aquaman 2 has debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 36% on the Tomatometer, with critics panning the movie as “sloppy and silly.”

Even though the debut Rotten Tomatoes score isn’t the best, the audience score for Aquaman 2 has yet to be added.

“The follow-up plays sloppier and sillier, and while it’s a colorful, vividly imagined picture at times, it doesn’t sustain the wild adventure that began in 2018,” Brian Orndorf at Blu-Ray.com wrote.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Sheraz Farooqi at CinemaDebate added: “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom closes the book on the DCEU as a microcosm and parody of the franchise as a whole. A far cry from its predecessor, the film suffers from multiple visions and an unfocused execution. Ultimately a shell of what it could’ve been.”

Jesus Agudo at aCartelera agreed: “James Wan knows how to make a blockbuster, but in this sequel all his good ideas, and there are many, and every effort to get the audience to have a good time are hindered by cuts, retouches, and reshoots.”

Article continues after ad

However, that doesn’t mean that all critics’ reviews of Aquaman 2 were negative.

Article continues after ad

“Say what you will about what this now-concluded chapter in DC cinematic history deserves… Arthur Curry going out on his own terms with a complete disinterest in wHaT iT aLl MeAnS fOr ThE fRaNcHiSe is both incredibly on-brand and objectively funny,” Amelia Emberwing at IGN movies stated.

Simon Thompson at The Playlist added, “The good thing is that it’s not trying to be anything different, and the focus is on thrills rather than taking itself too seriously, even when it dips its toes into the pool of deep and meaningful.”

Article continues after ad

For more on Aquaman 2, head here, or check out the below articles: