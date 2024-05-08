Young Sheldon fans split over hope for character’s return in Season 7 finale

Young Sheldon fans are only four episodes away from the Season 7 finale, and they’re split on whether a fan favorite will actually return.

Slowly but surely, details about the Young Sheldon Season 7 finale are starting to come together. However, fans are still divided on whether one fan-favorite character — Paige — will actually return.

Last seen in Season 6 riding out a rebellious streak alongside Missy, set photos appear to have confirmed that Paige will be returning for one last appearance, but as more episodes pass by, hope is beginning to slip.

“Every week I’ve hoped for a Paige appearance but it hasn’t happened and now we’re super close to the end of the season and Paige still hasn’t shown up once,” one fan complained on Reddit. “I’m legit starting to give up hope of her appearing. She’s one of my favorite characters and I always enjoyed her occasional appearances each season but I’m starting to doubt her appearing in the season. But at the same time though, it makes no sense since they never even wrapped up her story properly whatsoever. Do you guys think Paige will end up appearing?”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

A second weighed in: “It sounds like they plan to tie up some storylines before and during the finale, but am guessing with our short time frame that might just mean adult Sheldon narrating some bits and pieces. I too hope they at least mention Paige!”

Paige isn’t the only one of Sheldon’s friends — though he’d probably prefer to call them “colleagues” — that is missing from action, with Tam having exited the series in Season 4. Unlike speculation around Paige, Tam has officially been given the green light to return, likely being seen in Episodes 13 or 14.

A third fan summed up: “Sometimes childhood friends disappear into the world and you never know what happened them. Even on TV shows.”

Article continues after ad

It’s plausible that Paige could return in Episode 13, where many former cast members have been seen returning for George’s supposed funeral. Beyond rumors, there are no confirmed details for how Paige might appear.

Article continues after ad

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month in the meantime.