DC Studios boss Peter Safran has been discussing Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, admitting that it might be the “end of the journey” for this incarnation Arthur Curry.

The first Aquaman movie is one of the most critically acclaimed DC movies, and grossed a mammoth $1.1 billion at the global box office.

But the sequel has been a different story. Releasing worldwide this week, the movie has been panned by the critics, scoring a lowly 36% on Rotten Tomatoes. While the box office forecast for this weekend don’t look good.

So it’s no surprise that Lost Kingdom will likely be the last time audiences see Jason Momoa play Arthur Curry…

Why it might be “end of the journey” for Jason Momoa’s Aquaman

While speaking at a launch event for Aquaman 2 (as covered by The Hollywood Reporter) DC Studios boss Peter Safran said: “When I think of Jason in this role, he is the definitive Aquaman. He’s redefined it. … It’s really been an 11 or 12-year journey for him – a lot of the audience doesn’t realize that he was cast so long ago. It’s kind of redefined him. When he took this role he was known as Khal Drogo, and now he’s really Aquaman.”

As for Momoa’s future, Safran adds that he hopes fans “will really be here to support him in this journey. If it’s the end of the journey, fine. If it goes on, that’s also fine, but I think it has meant so much to him. The way [director] James [Wan] crafted this second film, it feels like a very complete story when you watch the two films together.

“We’ll see what happens with him beyond it. I know that Jason will always have a home at DC, and at Warner Bros. In fact, his next movie is Minecraft.”

As for Momoa himself, he recently told Entertainment Tonight: “I don’t necessarily want it to be the end… [but] I don’t think it’s really, like, a choice.”

