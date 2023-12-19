Plenty has happened since we last saw her in the first Aquaman movie, but is Amber Heard in Aquaman 2? Here’s what we know.

Amber Heard’s character of Mera, wife to Arthur Curry a.k.a. Aquaman, was arguably the role that shot her to international stardom.

In recent years, her personal life has taken center stage, after being embroiled in a high-profile legal case against Johnny Depp.

Now that the superhero sequel is on the horizon, is Amber Heard in Aquaman 2? Here’s everything you need to know.

Article continues after ad

Is Amber Heard in Aquaman 2?

Yes, Amber heard is (still) in Aquaman 2.

Warner Bros.

However, her appearance hasn’t been without its controversies. In early trailers for the film, Heard’s character Mera didn’t feature at all.

Article continues after ad

In an interview with EW in September 2023, Aquaman 2 director James Wan revealed that Mera would have a “pared down” role in The Lost Kingdom compared to the first movie. He also stated that the vision was always for the sequel to focus on the relationship between Aquaman and Orm.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“I always pitched this to everyone from the get-go. The first Aquaman was Arthur and Mera’s journey. The second movie was always going to be Arthur and Orm,” Wan said. “So, the first was a romance action-adventure movie, the second one is a bromance action-adventure movie. We’ll leave it at that.”

Article continues after ad

However, executive producer of Aquaman 2, Walter Hamada, stated that Amber Heard’s role was never reduced in the movie. However, Hamada did touch on the alleged chemistry issues between Heard and Momoa.

Article continues after ad

“It was the concerns that were brought up at the wrap of the first movie production, which is the issue of chemistry,” Hamada stated. “Did the two have chemistry? The chemistry, you know, editorially, they were able to make that relationship work in the first movie but there was a concern that it took a lot of effort to get there and [they] would be better off recasting [and] finding someone who had a bit more natural chemistry with Jason Momoa.”

Article continues after ad

Fan rumors also stated that Emilia Clarke would be taking over the role of Mera, though the footage is actually deepfaked.

Article continues after ad

It is still unknown exactly how much screen time Amber Heard will have – but she’ll definitely be in Aquaman 2.

For all the latest Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom content, check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.