New Aquaman 2 trailer erases Amber Heard’s Mera

A new trailer for Aquaman 2, officially titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, has arrived – and Amber Heard’s Mera is nowhere to be seen.

There’s been much anticipation for the Aquaman sequel, given how much of a triumph the first movie was, earning $1.152 billion at the box office and solidifying Jason Momoa’s Arthur Murry as the unlikeliest DCU success story.

In Aquaman 2, which sees Momoa return as the titular sea-bound superhero, Black Manta is “still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death,” stopping at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all.

There’s not long to go until the movie arrives in theaters, but before it does, a new trailer has arrived.

Amber Heard nowhere to be see in Aquaman 2 trailer

The new trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom features plenty of action from Momoa, as well as Nicole Kidman’s Atlanna and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Black Manta – but one character who’s missing is Aquaman’s wife Mera, portrayed by Amber Heard.

Check it out below:

There has been much talk about whether the actress would appear in the movie after she lost the highly-publicized defamation case against her ex-husband Johnny Depp last year.

Although numerous petitions were launched to have Heard removed from Aquaman 2, she remains in the movie. However, a number of viewers were quick to notice her absence in the latest trailer.

“Amber Heard is in it?” asked one, while another said: “Where is Amber Heard?” A third added: “Could have just replaced Amber Heard if you not gonna promote her.” And a fourth chimed in: “Lol not a single shot of Amber Heard.”

In an interview with EW in September, director James Wan revealed that Heard’s Mera will take a reduced role in The Lost Kingdom compared to the first movie.

But Wan insisted that he always envisioned the second movie to be more of a bromance between Orm and Aquaman, and the reduced role was not due to her recent lawsuit.

Aquaman 2 arrives in cinemas on December 22. You can read more about the movie here, and check out our other superhero hubs below:

