DC fans are flocking to theaters to get a second helping of Jason Momoa’s superhero – but how long is Aquaman 2? Here’s what you need to know.

Starring Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, and Amber Heard, the swimming superhero is back for another round of action following his original standalone movie in 2018.

The film’s synopsis reads: “After failing to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta wields the power of the mythic Black Trident to unleash an ancient and malevolent force. Hoping to end his reign of terror, Aquaman forges an unlikely alliance with his brother, Orm, the former king of Atlantis. Setting aside their differences, they join forces to protect their kingdom and save the world from irreversible destruction.”

Before you head to the cinemas, here’s everything you need to know about how long Aquaman 2 is.

How long is Aquaman 2?

Aquaman 2 has a total runtime of 2 hours and 4 minutes.

This is slightly shorter than the original Aquaman movie, which came in at 2 hours and 23 minutes.

Other DCEU film runtimes look as follows:

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) – 4 hours 2 minutes

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) – 2 hours 32 minutes

Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) – 2 hours 31 minutes

Man of Steel (2013) – 2 hours 23 minutes

Aquaman (2018) – 2 hours 23 minutes

Wonder Woman (2017) – 2 hours 21 minutes

Shazam! (2019) – 2 hours 12 minutes

The Suicide Squad (2021) – 2 hours 12 minutes

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023) – 2 hours 10 minutes

Black Adam (2022) – 2 hours 5 minutes

Suicide Squad (2016) – 2 hours 5 minutes

Justice League (2017) – 2 hours

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (2020) – 1 hour 49 minutes

Blue Beetle (2023) – 2 hours, 7 minutes.

According to early reports and trailers, Aquaman 2’s runtime was alleged to be cut down by the removal of multiple DC cameos, as well as uncertainly over Amber Heard’s role of Mera.

Despite its shorter runtime, initial reactions to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom aren’t going down amazingly well.

“#AquamanAndTheLostKingdom suffers from a lot of issues such as a weak villain, an anticlimactic ending, and cringey dialogue. The VFX aren’t great (that could have been the 3D effect?). But hey, Arthur & Orm are fun together so… there’s that?” one fan posted on X/Twitter.

“Damn Jeremy Jahns said Aquaman 2 was worse than The Flash – I didn’t even think that was possible,” a second viewer said, with a third weighing in, “#Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is a mess of a film: in the story, in special effects, and in the end, none of it matters or amounts to anything because we all know this is a chapter ending with nothing to actually say about said ending.”

