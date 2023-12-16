Jason Momoa claims Aquaman’s future “doesn’t look good”

Jason Momoa discussed how, despite him enjoying playing the role of Aquaman, he doesn’t know if he will continue to do so in the future.

When DC announced that they were getting two new CEOs — James Gunn and Peter Safran — fans knew a shake up was inevitable.

Gunn and Safran made it very clear that they had their own vision for the studio and were quick to announce several different upcoming projects including a new Superman and Batman films.

Unfortunately, this left existing DC properties in the wind, including the fate of the Aquaman franchise, and now Jason Momoa has spoken out about his feelings towards his beloved character.

Momoa doesn’t know if Aquaman has a future in the new DC

While doing promotion for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Momoa discussed his character’s future in Gunn and Safran’s new universe with Entertainment Tonight.

“The truth of it is, I mean, if the audience loves it, then there’s a possibility,” Momoa said, “But right now, I’m like, ‘It’s not looking too good.’”

Momoa went on to explain the love he has for the role adding, “I love this character and [I would want to] play it for a long time. I kind of see where I would want it to go. And even in the next 10 years or so, like there’s a lot of cool things they can do. And I do enjoy the role and the world. So, I mean, it just comes down to if people love it.”

“If there’s a place in their world for me, I would love to be a part of it,” Momoa said. “This is my home. Warner and DC is definitely my home. So, that’s all I’ll say.”

According to a plan published by The Hollywood Reporter, no Aquaman-centric project is currently on Gunn or Safran’s roaster for the foreseeable future.

However, this could all change depending on well Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom does in theaters, which is bit of a hard call to make despite it’s 2018 processor making bout $1.152 billion worldwide.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom splashes into on December 22.

