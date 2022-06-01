Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp court verdict: Depp wins trial that took over internet

The verdict has been reached in the Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp defamation trial that’s taken the internet by storm – with plenty of streamers reacting to the widely publicized result.

Both A-list actors have spent over 6 weeks with their respective legal teams going over every piece of evidence and testimonies from close friends and family.

People all over the internet have been engrossed in the proceedings as Depp seeks $50 million for defamation stemming from a 2018 Washington Post Op-Ed by Heard accusing her former partner of abuse.

Throughout the trial, Heard has further accused Depp of abuse and is countersuing the Pirates actor for $100 million.

Advertisement

Depp wins $50m trial against Amber Heard

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The trial ended with the jury unanimously deciding that Johnny Depp had proven all elements of defamation by Amber Heard.

The legal battle has spurned viral trends, turned some of those involved in the case into social media stars, and rallied support from thousands who are making their own assessment at home.

There was a long build up to the decision after the initial verdict did not include the compensatory damages for each claim, sending the jurors back to deliberate specifics.

But after another moment, they came back to the courtroom to deliver the final reading that sealed the case for Depp.

Advertisement

This story is developing…