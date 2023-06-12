The Flash hits cinemas worldwide this week, and if you want to know if the movie features post-credits scenes, we’ve got you covered.

Barry Allen’s first standalone movie rolls out in cinemas all over the world this week, with the official synopsis as follows…

“Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no superheroes to turn to.

“That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?”

How many post-credits scenes are in The Flash?

The Flash features one post-credits scene. We won’t write about the details of said scene until the film goes on general release, but it comes at the very end of the credits, rather than during.

There’s a chance the film might feature more. The Flash was screened to critics with a truncated end scene several weeks ago that left out a big reveal. And more recently faces of superhero cameos were reportedly blurred at press screenings to maintain some secrecy around the movie’s many surprises.

But the version that screened to critics in the UK this week featured a single post-credits scene. One that’s less about plot and setting up sequels, and more about getting a laugh.

The Flash previously appeared in a Justice League post-credits scene where Barry Allen challenges Superman to a race. “If I win, you’re off the team,” jokes Superman via his weird computer-generated mouth, before making a gag about brunch. We don’t learn who wins the race however, as in Rocky III-style, the scene ends before the contest concludes.

