House of the Dragon fan reveals big details about Season 2 Episode 1

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 1 is just over a week away, and as excitement (and anxiety) ramps up, a fan has revealed several details about the premiere.

It’s been nearly two years since the House of the Dragon Season 1 finale but the fire, blood, and inevitable trauma of the second season is finally upon us.

There’s good reason to be fearful of Season 2 Episode 1. After closing out with Lucerys and Arrax’s deaths at the hands of Aemond, but mainly by the jaws of Vhagar, the Dance of the Dragons began — which basically sealed the fate of certain characters.

We won’t get into spoilers here, but it seems like there’s a high chance we’ll see Blood and Cheese, given the episode is titled ‘A Son for a Son.’

A few lucky fans attended the premiere on June 3, and they’ve been teasing what to expect when the Game of Thrones prequel returns next week. On TikTok, fantasticfrankey has been responding to people’s questions about what goes down in Episode 1.

So far, she’s revealed these details: there are two sex scenes, but we don’t know who’s involved; Aegon II has around 15 minutes of screen time, while Helaena has slightly less, and they get a scene together; Helaena and Aegon have three children, and we get a scene with her and the kids; and Vhagar, Syrax, and Caraxes all appear, but no scene with Helaena and Dreamfyre.

While unconfirmed, it’s believed at least one of the sex scenes will be between Alicent and Criston Cole, after a leak seemed to reveal their romance will become canon in Season 2. “Alicent off banging Criston when Helaena needed her the most,” one user commented.

“Wild speculation on my part, but I think if anything, we’ll see [Aegon] living the childhood he never had alongside his kids (playing, wrestling, telling stories, etc.),” another wrote.

As for any other details, you’ll just need to wait until House of the Dragon Season 2 arrives on June 16. In the meantime, check out our breakdown of every Targaryen king and the wildest House of the Dragon fan fiction, and find other new TV shows to stream in June.

