House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 4 trailer promises epic battle between dragons

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 4 is set to center on a major battle, with Targaryens going head to head with their dragons; we should expect fire and blood.

In the latest episode of the Game of Thrones prequel, Rhaenyra paid a long overdue visit to Alicent in a last-ditch effort to prevent a bloody, calamitous war across the Seven Kingdoms.

It didn’t work. Despite learning why Viserys said Aegon’s name on his deathbed, she said it was “too late.” Meanwhile, Daemon “claimed” Harrenhal and Criston Cole led men to the Riverlands.

The stage has been set for the first major civil war battle, with Rhaenyra unleashing her dragons in the official trailer for House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 4. Check it out below:

In the trailer, Alicent scolds Aegon for being “half the king your father was”, having allowed Westeros to descend into chaos only two weeks into his reign. We also see Criston Cole forcing men in the Riverlands to support Aegon’s claim to the throne, or else they’ll be executed.

“My father believed I was meant to unite the realm… I need to know there was no other path,” Rhaenyra says, as dragons take flight and violence floods the Riverlands.

This hasn’t been confirmed, but since Aemond can be seen riding Vhagar and the trailer shows a quick glimpse of Meleys, Episode 4 will likely adapt the Battle at Rook’s Nest.

Don’t worry, we won’t spoil anything here, but we’ll say this: it’s a major event in the Dance of the Dragons.

Notably, following his encounter with Alys Rivers, it seems like Daemon will remain in Harrenhal – and after that unexpected cameo in Episode 3, earlier rumors of Paddy Considine’s Viserys making an appearance may be true after all.

“I’m betting this is going to be one of the best episodes in the franchise,” one Redditor commented, while another wrote, “Granny Vhagar about to commit some war crimes.”

