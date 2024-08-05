House of the Dragon Season 3: Everything we know

The second season of the fantasy series has come to an end, and everyone’s already looking ahead to House of the Dragon Season 3 with hopes of some big battles.

As the fight for the Iron Throne continued, House of the Dragon Season 2 produced many casualties. Thanks to events such as Blood and Cheese, Burning Mill, and Rook’s Rest, the fight only continued, with peace becoming less and less of a possibility.

As such, the Targaryen Civil War is set to continue in House of the Dragon Season 3. In Fire & Blood, the Dance of the Dragons goes on for a while, and there’s plenty more bloodshed and dragonfire to come our way.

Here’s everything we know about House of the Dragon Season 3, including the release window, potential plot, and all updates. (Be warned: book spoilers ahead!)

There’s no release date or window confirmed for House of the Dragon Season 3 just yet.

But fear not – a third season has been greenlit.

It takes a long time to get House of the Dragon seasons completed, considering the amount of work that goes into bringing the world of Westeros to life. It took two years between Seasons 1 and 2, so it’s expected that Season 3 will likely arrive no earlier than mid-2026.

HBO

Confirmation of Season 3 came in June 2024, just ahead of the Season 2 premiere.

“George, Ryan, and the rest of our incredible executive producers, cast, and crew, have reached new heights with the phenomenal second season of House of the Dragon,” said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films in a statement.

“We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season two, with a scope and scale that is only rivaled by its heart. We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for season three.”

What could House of the Dragon Season 3 be about?

There’s no official confirmation on what House of the Dragon Season 3 will cover, but because it’s based on George R.R. Martin’s books, we know which battles are on their way, starting with the Battle of the Gullet.

In the Season 2 ending, Rhaenyra and Alicent plotted to end the ongoing war by having Rhaenyra invade King’s Landing when Aemond makes his move for Harrenhal. No doubt this means huge consequences for Alicent, who has essentially betrayed the Greens.

Given how it ended with all armies preparing for their battles, we can expect (and hope) that Season 3 will provide a little more action.

There’s plenty of huge fights to come, both in the sky and on the ground. Firstly, everyone’s got their eyes peeled for the Battle of the Gullet, which’ll see Prince Jacaerys Velaryon join in the fray. Considering it’s been named one of the bloodiest sea battles in Westeros’ history, it’s not one to underestimate.

HBO

Then, of course, there’s the Battle Above the God’s Eye. This’ll be the long-awaited duel between Aemond and Daemon, which takes place on dragonback in the skies above Harrenhal.

But the big event most House of the Dragon viewers are waiting for is Rhaenyra’s conquest of King’s Landing, retaking her place on the Iron Throne. The Fall of King’s Landing is well and truly on the way, and it would seem an apt place for Season 3 to finish, with the crown on Rhaenyra’s head.

There’s also something else fans have been dying to see – Daeron Targaryen. Alicent’s other son has been missing for a while now, living in Oldtown and growing up in peace. But now, his dragon Tessarion is ready to join in the battles, meaning we’ll almost definitely see him make his entrance in the upcoming season.

There’s also plenty of characters whose fate remains to be seen. Last we saw Aegon, he was being transported out of King’s Landing in secret by Larys Strong. Otto Hightower was also seemingly being escorted as a prisoner. Team Green supporters will most certainly be waiting to find out what happens to these runaways.

Plus, there’s the matter of the dragonseeds. Ulf the White, Hugh Hammer, and Addam of Hull all have dragons now. Who will remain on Rhaenyra’s side, and who will be forever changed with the power they now possess? Expect to see plenty more of these riders in the upcoming season.

Is there a trailer?

There’s no trailer for House of the Dragon Season 3, since production hasn’t started.

It’ll be a long time before we can get a first-look at the new season. Since production on Season 2 took around two years, it’s likely we won’t be seeing any trailers or teasers until early 2026.

Will Season 3 be on streaming?

It’s likely that House of the Dragon Season 3 will be available to stream on Max once again, with weekly airings on HBO in the US, too.

This is currently where the show until now lives, alongside the original Game of Thrones series.

That’s all for now. While you wait, check out our House of the Dragon Season 2 review. You can also learn more about all the dragons featured in the show, as well as all the House of the Dragon filming locations.

And, to learn more about the characters you met, take a look at our guides to Oscar Tully, Alys Rivers, and Alyn of Hull.