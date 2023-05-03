House of the Dragon Season 2 continues filming amidst writer’s strike

Fans can rest easy knowing that House of the Dragon will continue filming despite the writer’s strike slowing down the majority of TV productions.

If there’s one show that TV viewers can’t wait to return it has to be House of the Dragon, the critically acclaimed spin-off series of the genre-shifting fantasy show Game of Thrones.

Based on the book Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin, House of the Dragon follows the Targaryen and Hightower family as their houses start to crumble due to their struggle over who should sit on the Iron Throne and rule over Westeros. The show acts as a prequel to Game of Thrones and rose to popularity after it aired in August 2022.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Season 2 to premiere, but it seemed like their hopes were dashed when it was announced that the WGA (Writers Guild of America) called for a strike earlier this week. So, let’s dive into why House of the Dragon will continue to film through the strike.

Will House of the Dragon Season 2 be impacted by the WGA strike?

According to Variety, filming of House of the Dragon Season 2 won’t be affected by the strike because the season’s scripts have already been finished “for some time.”

When the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain told their members who had a dual role in the WGA to cease work on all projects after the strike was called on Tuesday, the production of House of the Dragon was unfazed.

According to a tweet posted by the show’s account, production started in the beginning of April, so it’s no surprise to find out that their scripts were completely done ahead of the strike.

However, there is always the possibility that rewrites could be needed even after production starts. In the event that there are any needed rewrites the writers would be unavailable, so that could delay production.

For right now, though, fans can still be excited that their favorite dragon should will premiere on schedule in late spring/early summer of 2024.

That's all we know about House of the Dragon Season 2, but we will continue to keep you updated as more announcements roll out.

