House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 2 release date and full schedule

Here’s everything you need to know about the House of the Dragon Season 2 release schedule, including where to watch and the episode count.

After a long two-year wait, House of the Dragon Season 2 is finally here. Season 1 left us on something of a cliffhanger, with Rhaenyra Targaryen reeling from the news of her son’s murder. What’s more, Team Green is now firmly on the Iron Throne, kicking the oncoming war into action.

But before we can see what Rhaenyra, Alicent, Daemon and co. (aka: the dragons) have been up to, you may want to make sure you’re tuning-in at the right time and place.

With that in mind, we’ve consulted the Master of Whisperers to bring you everything you need to know about House of the Dragon Season 2’s release schedule.

When is House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 2 out?

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 2 is out on Sunday June 23 at 6pm PT/9pm ET on HBO.

Episodes will then land on HBO’s streaming service, Max, on the same day.

In the UK, Episode 2 will arrive on Monday June 24 at 2am BST on Sky Atlantic and the streaming service NOW. Episodes will then repeat on Sky Atlantic on Monday evenings at 9pm BST.

How many episodes are in Season 2?

There will be eight episodes total in House of the Dragon Season 2.

This is two episodes less than Season 1, which had ten altogether. That said, Season 2 runtimes are a little longer, with the premiere episode being 64 minutes. Even better, Episode 2 stands at 72 minutes long.

That sounds like plenty of time to get to some of the most-anticipated moments. Blood and Cheese, anyone?

House of the Dragon Season 2 release schedule

New episodes of House of the Dragon Season 2 will arrive every Sunday until the season finale on August 4, 2024. Here’s the full release schedule:

Episode 1: Sunday, June 16

Episode 2: Sunday, June 23

Episode 3: Sunday, June 30

Episode 4: Sunday, July 7

Episode 5: Sunday, July 14

Episode 6: Sunday, July 21

Episode 7: Sunday, July 28

Episode 8: Sunday, August 4

Check out our House of the Dragon Season 2 review to see what we thought of the latest installment. We’ve also got a House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 1 recap, so you don’t miss a thing.

You can also find out what’s going on with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and check out which book House of the Dragon is based on, for more.

Don’t miss all the other great new TV shows on streaming this month, too.