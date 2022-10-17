House of the Dragon: Helaena and Aegon’s children, explained

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

In House of the Dragon Episode 9, we’re briefly introduced to Helaena and Aegon’s children for the first time – let’s break down who they are, and why they’re important to the show.

Helaena (Phia Saban) and Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) are siblings – but they’re Targaryens, so they’re also married, despite Aegon’s angsty complaints earlier in the show.

As the show marches towards the Dance of the Dragons, the civil war that will spill fire and blood across all of Westeros, any new-borns spark curiosity and concern – more often than not, they’re either collateral damage or prone to becoming little tyrants.

Episode 9 gives us a brief scene with Helaena and her children, but they’ve not been mentioned much at all – so, let us catch you up on what you need to know. Spoilers for House of the Dragon to follow…

House of the Dragon: Who are Helaena and Aegon’s children?

Currently, Helaena and Aegon share two children together: twins Jaehaerys and Jaehaera.

In the book, they also have a third child: Maelor, another son. It’s expected we’ll see him in the next episode, if not Season 2, particularly given his importance to the Blood and Cheese storyline.

Before we go any further, this is your warning to stop reading if you don’t want to know what will (probably) happen to Helaena’s children as the story of House of the Dragon progresses.

All we’ll say is, if you’d just like a hint, there’s a reason she keeps saying: “Beware the beast beneath the boards.”

House of the Dragon: What happens to Helaena and Aegon’s children?

In Fire & Blood, Helaena’s children are the target of Daemon’s revenge following another death in the civil war (we won’t ruin that one for you).

Blood and Cheese, two assassins hired by Lady Mysaria, sneak into the Red Keep and force Helaena to choose which one of her children she wants to be killed. She offers herself, but they insist it has to be one of the sons, or they’ll rape her daughter, Jaehaera.

When she chooses her youngest son, Maelor, Blood beheads six-year-old Jaehaerys instead, and both of the assassins flee with the prince’s head.

It’s unclear when we’ll see the Blood and Cheese murder play out on the show.

House of the Dragon Episode 10, the Season 1 finale, will be available to watch on October 23 in the US and October 24 in the UK.