House of the Dragon: How does Rhaenys Targaryen die?

The newest episode of House of the Dragon Season 2, ‘The Dance of Dragons’, ended with fire and bloodshed, leaving viewers without one of their favorite characters. Warning: spoilers ahead!

During the Battle at Rook’s Rest, the three-way battle in the sky between Aemond, Aegon, and Rhaenys resulted in The Queen Who Never Was meeting her end, completing her role in the Targaryen Civil War once and for all.

It’s a devastating moment, and one that’ll take House of the Dragon viewers a while to get over. But those who are unfamiliar with the book the show is based on might be wondering if this is how it plays out in the written world.

Here’s everything you need to know about how Rhaenys Targaryen dies, both in the book and on the TV show.

How does Rhaenys Targaryen die in the book?

In the book, Rhaenys Targaryen dies during the Battle at Rook’s Rest when she and Meleys fall from the sky after being attacked by Aemond and Aegon.

Rhaenys is sent to Rook’s Rest on behalf of Rhaenyra. When she and Meleys arrive at the battlefield, it transpires that Criston Cole and the Green army were prepared the whole time, unleashing Aemond and Aegon (and their dragons, Vhagar and Sunfyre) upon them.

HBO The Battle at Rook’s Rest as depicted in House of the Dragon

The three dragons chase each other in the sky, a thousand feet above the battlefield. Meleys manages to get a hit on Sunfyre after biting into his neck, but Vhagar is no match for either of them.

After Vhagar attacks, Meleys and Rhaenys fall to the ground. Meley’s corpse is later found, with another body – believed to be Rhaenys’, despire being badly burnt – beside her.

After news of her death becomes known, her husband Corlys Velaryon is furious, criticizing Rhaenyra for not going to the battle herself or sending her sons, Jacaerys and Joffrey, to accompany Rhaenys.

Is Rhaenys Targaryen’s death different in House of the Dragon?

Rhaenys Targaryen’s death in House of the Dragon is very similar to that of the books, with the only difference being that Aemond attacks Aegon first, then takes after Rhaenys.

In the book, Aegon is in on the scheme from the get-go. However, in the show, he joins the fray after getting drunk and jealous of Cole and Aemond’s plans. When he arrives, he attacks Rhaenys and Meleys.

When Aemond turns up, Aegon is already in the line of fire. Choosing to blast dragonfire anyway, Aemond permanently scars Aegon, and sends him and Sunfyre crashing to the ground below.

Rhaenys manages to escape this first hit, but Vhagar chases her around Rook’s Rest. When the two become entangled in another fight, Meleys loses. As Rhaenys falls from the sky, still saddled to her beloved dragon, they exchange one last look.

The fallout of this battle – and Corlys Velaryon’s reaction – will likely be unpacked in Episode 5.

