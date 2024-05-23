The wildest House of the Dragon fan fiction explained

From AO3 to the depths of Tumblr, we’ve handpicked a list of some of the wildest, best House of the Dragon fan fiction. Top tags and ratings included, of course.

Whether you’re new to fanfic or an old-school peruser who knows their alternate universes from their crossovers, these House of the Dragon stories have it all.

Soft boy Daemon — this really is fiction — a clued-in Viserys, Rhanerya x Alicent poeticism, a lack of shock value beheadings… you can trust fan fiction writers to answer all your ‘what ifs?’ after watching one of HBO’s best TV shows.

Below are some of the boldest creative takes (within reason…) in the Seven Kingdoms. House of the Dragon Season 2 has no chance of keeping up.

Dark Wings by Zanadu

HBO

Rating: Teen and Up Audiences

Top tag: Daemon Targaryen/Rhaenyra Targaryen

What it’s about: We’re starting strong with a time travel story, a classic fix-it fic. Viserys Targaryen is sent back in time (we’re picturing Ebenezer Scrooge being whisked through the air by Kermit the Frog) from the point of his death to prevent disaster in the future.

This work has it all: dad screw-ups, the Three-Eyed Raven as a convenient plot device, and family drama of epic proportions.

Dark Wings is a completed fanfiction, with 20 chapters to dig into. It also mentions some relevant Game of Thrones characters. As you might have guessed from its rating, it’s not as cynical or graphic as the actual series.

Cleopatra by dontaskmedude

HBO

Rating: Explicit

Top tag: Alicent Hightower/Rhaenyra Targaryen

What it’s about: Cleopatra is an AU Rhaenicent fic light on the toxicity and cynicism that defines Westeros.

It’s a completed work at over 50,000 words and a hit with shippers (over 5k Kudos have been left on it). It’s described as “comfort reading” and follows a much happier Alicent and Rhaenyra as they nurture a secret romance.

Secret weddings, fluff, and mutual pining make this ideal for readers looking for a break from all the bloodshed. The author admits this work is “totally unrealistic,” but that’s why people like it! This is AO3 ice cream, so get a spoon already.

Dancing with Daggers by DemmyLuck

HBO

Rating: Mature

Top tag: Aegon II Targaryen & Jacaerys Velaryon

What it’s about: Dancing with Daggers is an in-progress long read at over 30,000 words. It chronicles an unlikely romance between House of the Dragon characters Aegon II Targaryen and Jacaerys Velaryon.

Once best friends, the two young men are now bitter rivals in a battle for the throne. Jace, as the next in line after Rhaenerya, carries heavy expectations. Aegon, driven by selfish desire, seeks to claim what’s rightly his.

“Their rivalry ignites a treacherous game of manipulation and sabotage to plot each other’s downfall. Where courtly whispers hold as much power as swords on the battlefield.”

We’ve included a ‘friends to enemies to lovers’ story because they never fail. Dancing with Daggers is a popular new work with an author committed to the long game. It diverges from House of the Dragon’s canon, adding depth using a friendship between Jacaerys and the future Targaryen King, Aegon.

The fic is tagged as a slow burn with angst and political chess with feelings as the main selling points.

Why Are You Shaking (We Are a Dynasty) by WhiteHeart

HBO

Rating: Unrated

Top tag: Rhaenyra Targaryen & Aemond Targaryen

What it’s about: This fic is written by an author who sees the futility of the Dance of the Dragons and poses an interesting question: what would have happened if Rhaenerya had empathized with Aemond following his failed attempt at bonding with Dreamfyre?

Why Are You Shaking is about how collective kindness and understanding might have caused enough ripple effects to prevent the Dance, resulting in a hugely changed world for the Greens and Blacks. Needless to say, it’s not canon compliant.

This work puts Rhaenyra in the spotlight as a capable leader with heightened devotion to her bloodline. The best tag on it by far is, ‘best older sister Rhaenyra fixes everything’.

Something So Good, So Pure by Preet01

HBO

Rating: Mature

Top tag: Aegon II Targaryen/Original Female Character(s)

What it’s about: This work in progress is set in a universe where Rhaeynera has a daughter with silvery blonde hair and lilac eyes, who forever changes Targaryen history. The story revolves around this original female character’s relationship with Aegon II (Because when do Targs ever fall in love with people unrelated to them?).

It features plenty of world-building, some of the best Game of Thrones dragons, and a narrow focus on the Targaryens as a messy family unit.

Something So Good, So Pure hones in on court politics, takes a redemption route with Alicent, and keeps Laenor Velaryon around, unlike the real series. The author describes it as a Team Black fiction, if that matters to you.

Happy reading!

