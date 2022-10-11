House of the Dragon: Blood and Cheese explained

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Who are Blood and Cheese in House of the Dragon? Ahead of the Dance of the Dragons, let’s break down these characters and why we should care about their eventual arrival.

We’re two episodes away from the end of House of the Dragon Season 1. As one should expect from a Game of Thrones prequel, blood has been spilled, incest has blossomed into love, and all-out war fast-approaching on the horizon.

In Episode 8, we saw Viserys bring his fractured family together under one roof; laughs were shared, glasses were raised, and prophecies were misconstrued.

Next week, chaos is set to hit King’s Landing, which means Blood and Cheese can’t be far away – but who are they in House of the Dragon? Let’s dive in.

Warning: huge spoilers for the (likely) future in House of the Dragon to follow…

House of the Dragon: Who are Blood and Cheese?

Blood and Cheese are two assassins responsible for a major, disturbing death in George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood. As per the book, both of their real names are lost to history.

Blood was a butcher in King’s Landing who once served in the City Watch, but his gold cloak was taken away when he beat a sex worker to death.

Cheese worked as a ratcatcher in the Red Keep, and he also spent some time in Flea Bottom.

Neither character’s casting has been revealed at the time of writing, but we can likely expect their arrival in Season 2.

This is your final chance to avoid any major spoilers…

House of the Dragon: What do Blood and Cheese do in the book?

Blood and Cheese are employed by Mysaria, Daemon’s spymaster in the book, to kill one of Aegon II’s sons after Aemond murdered Lucerys Velaryon at Storm’s End.

When they sneak into the Red Keep, they force Helaena – Aegon’s sister and wife – to choose which one of her children she wants to be killed. She offers herself, but they insist it has to be one of the sons, or they’ll rape her daughter, Jaehaera.

When she chooses her youngest son, Maelor, Blood beheads six-year-old Jaehaerys instead, and both of the assassins flee with the prince’s head.

House of the Dragon Episode 9 will be available to watch on October 16 in the US and October 17 in the UK.