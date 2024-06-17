House of the Dragon Season 2: Who is Alyn of Hull?

House of the Dragon Season 2 introduces Alyn of Hull, a soon-to-be major player. Here’s everything you need to know about him.

While forces are aligning in House of the Dragon Season 2, Lord Corlys Velaryon is off commanding the fleet in the fight for Rhaenyra Targaryen‘s throne. While he’s away, he encounters a young man known as Alyn.

In the book House of the Dragon is based on, Alyn comes to play a much larger role in the grand scheme of things. But who is he, and how does he connect with Corlys?

Here’s everything we know about Alyn of Hull, with minor spoilers from House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 1.

Who is Alyn?

Alyn is Alyn Velaryon, the rumored bastard son of Corlys Velaryon, who later becomes Lord of the Tides and Master of Driftmark.

He’s also known as Alyn of Hull, and is a sailor from Driftmark who saves Lord Corlys Velaryon in the Stepstones by pulling him from the water.

In the TV show, he’s played by Abubakar Salim.

Alyn in the books

Alyn appears throughout several of George R.R Martin’s novels, including The World of Ice & Fire, Fire & Blood, The Rise of the Dragon, The Princess and the Queen, A Feast for Crows, and A Dance with Dragons.

In the books, his mother — Marilda of Hull — told Alyn and his brother Addam that their father was Ser Laenor Velaryon. However, it was later claimed that their true father was Lord Corlys Velaryon. They are seen as “dragonseeds” — bastards of Velaryon descent.

During the Dance of the Dragons, Prince Jacaerys Velaryon ordered more dragonriders. Many men on Dragonstone then attempted to bond with the dragons, including Alyn. But when he attempted to ride Grey Ghost, he was burned after the dragon set fire to his cloak.

After this, he remained scarred but lucky, since Grey Ghost actually ended up eating other contenders.

His brother Addam was successful, eventually claiming Seasmoke. After this, Corlys petitioned with Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen to remove their status as “bastards”, and the two were legitimized. Addam was eventually named heir to Driftmark.

Alyn in House of the Dragon

In House of the Dragon, Alyn first appears in Episode 1, receiving thanks from Corlys after he saved him.

During the War for the Stepstones, Alyn pulls Lord Corlys Velaryon from the water, saving his life. Corlys thanks him for this and asks when his ship will be back up and running.

Alyn also delivers him a parcel, which turns out to be a sword Corlys had specifically made for Prince Lucerys.

In Episode 1, it’s unclear just how much the pair know each other, though it’s expected that Alyn will go on to have a larger arc during Season 2, considering his potential parentage and later encounter with Grey Ghost.

