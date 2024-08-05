5 shows just like House of the Dragon to watch while we wait for Season 3

Season 2 is now at its end, and fans of fantasy and period dramas alike will be looking for other shows to watch while we wait for the upcoming House of the Dragon Season 3.

Of course, the wait will be long. House of the Dragon Season 3 isn’t slated to arrive for another two years, so it’s definitely time to find some new TV shows to add to your list. Or, perhaps, rediscover ones you know and love.

Not all shows have dragons and Targaryen kings, but there’s plenty out there that can satisfy those needs for violence, lore, and expansive worlds.

Without further ado, here’s 5 TV shows you can watch while you wait for House of the Dragon Season 3.

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power (2022-present)

Amazon Prime Video

What it’s about: Taking place in Middle-earth’s Second Age, Rings of Power is a prequel that explores the history leading up to the creation of Sauron’s ring alongside the other nineteen rings of power that were forged.

Why House of the Dragon fans will love it: The first season of Rings of Power came out around the same time as House of the Dragon’s debut season, pitting two fantasy shows against each other whether they wanted to be or not. Rings of Power became the most-expensive TV show ever made, so it’s definitely a prime subject for comparison.

But if you love exploring the fictional world of Westeros and analyzing the pros and cons of fantasy adaptations, then Rings of Power will be of service. And if you like your shows with a little bit of magic and surrealism, then it’s the next best thing.

Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

HBO

What it’s about: Okay, you know we had to put down the original deal when talking about House of the Dragon-adjacent shows. Set around 200 years after the events of House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones explores the years of wars and battles of Westeros amid a crumbling political landscape.

Why House of the Dragon fans will love it: Any George R.R. Martin fan worth their salt has already likely watched Game of Thrones before House of the Dragon was even a twinkle in HBO’s eye. But maybe you started with the prequel, or maybe it’s been a long time since you revisited the Starks, Lannisters, and co.

No, Game of Thrones did not have a satisfying ending. But it’s worth making the return journey to live out those initial years of eye-watering violence, brutality, and deep-rooted lore. (You can always just skip out on that last season, if you so wish.) Either way, Game of Thrones makes for a great revisit while we wait for House of the Dragon’s third season.

Rome (2005-2007)

HBO

What it’s about: As you’ve probably guessed from the title, Rome takes place in the last days of the Roman Republic, exploring the lives of both smallfolk and noblepeople of the era. The first season begins with Julius Caesar’s civil war of 49 BC.

Why House of the Dragon fans will love it: While House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones are set within fictional worlds, Rome explores a wildly violent period of history for one of the most opulent empires ever seen. It’s been compared to George R.R. Martin’s tales before, thanks to high levels of nudity and bloodshed, though it has the extra benefit of being praised as very historically accurate.

If the danger and lust found in House of the Dragon and the like are what appeals to you, then you can find a more historical version of that with Rome. Watching Rome feels as though you’re taking a step back in time, while still maintaining the thrill of the fantasy.

The Tudors (2007-2010)

Showtime

What it’s about: Tudors focuses on the reign and famous marriages of Henry VIII, following the young king’s obsession with power, legacy, and lust.

Why House of the Dragon fans will love it: For some, dragons are the main appeal of House of the Dragon. (And fair enough – it’s in the name!) But for others, it’s the scheming political games and sensual tension that form the show’s appeal. If you’re the latter, Tudors is the perfect placeholder.

Like many House of the Dragon characters, Henry VIII’s legacy is not a pleasant one. The king was known for his questionable approach to marriage and religion, and The Tudors is a dangerous and sexual exploration of this very real piece of history.

Like a lot of historical dramas, it takes creative liberties with the truth, but it all makes for great television and will appeal to fans who love the sordid history of the Targaryen royal line.

Vikings (2013-2020)

History

What it’s about: Inspired by the tales of Viking hero Ragnar Lodbrok, the show sees him rise from a simple farmer into a Scandinavian king.

Why House of the Dragon fans will love it: Much like the Game of Thrones universe, Vikings inspired a larger franchise, with the spinoff series Vikings: Valhalla arriving just two years after the original series ended. House of the Dragon continues to prove that the small screen is anything but, and Vikings is another example of the epic range television can achieve.

There are plenty of dramatic battles (something House of the Dragon Season 2 rather lacked), so it’s a perfect watch for someone looking for gritty, historical bloodshed.

There are plenty of dramatic battles (something House of the Dragon Season 2 rather lacked), so it's a perfect watch for someone looking for gritty, historical bloodshed.