Is there going to be a Game of Thrones Season 9?

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Will there ever be a Game of Thrones Season 9? The world of Westeros has returned to HBO, but will we ever see a ninth season of the original show?

Game of Thrones ended its original run on May 19, 2019. It’s a day that will forever live in pop culture infamy, as it brought one of the biggest, most zeitgeist-defining shows to a close… with a whimper.

The eighth season of Game of Thrones felt like a departure from the off; it was a smaller batch of episodes, the pacing was off, and the storytelling veered away from prestige drama into cliché.

Article continues after ad

Even today, despite the phenomenal success of House of the Dragon, the fire of outrage is still crackling – so, will we ever see Game of Thrones Season 9?

Will there be a Game of Thrones Season 9?

The honest answer: we don’t know for certain, but it’s really unlikely Game of Thrones Season 9 will ever happen – but a sequel series is in the works.

The HBO show ended with its eighth season, despite the broadcaster and George R.R. Martin’s wishes.

Back in 2015, HBO programming president Michael Lombardo told Entertainment Weekly: “This is the hard part of what we do. We started this journey with [David Benioff & D.B. Weiss]. It’s their vision.

Article continues after ad

“Would I love the show to go 10 years as both a fan and a network executive? Absolutely…If they weren’t comfortable going beyond seven seasons, I trust them implicitly and trust that’s the right decision – as horrifying as that is to me.”

Martin also said Game of Thrones could have gone for “11, 12, 13 seasons, but I guess they wanted a life.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Benioff said HBO wanted them to keep going, but the duo always “believed it was about 73 hours, and it will be roughly that. As much as they wanted more, they understood that this is where the story ends.”

Article continues after ad

HBO has clearly changed its mind, however, as a sequel series is in the works: Jon Snow, following Kit Harrington’s titular, exiled character following the events of Season 8.

Little is known about the plot of the show, but it’s likely we’ll see Jon in his new life with the Wildlings north of the wall.

In a blog post, Martin wrote: “There’s not much more I can tell you, not until HBO gives me a green light. I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet… but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific.”

Article continues after ad

It’s one of several spinoffs in development, including The Sea Snake, 10,000 Steps, and Tales of Dunk and Egg.

That’s everything we know about Game of Thrones Season 9. Check out our other TV hubs below:

House of the Dragon Season 2 | Rings of Power Season 2 | The Last of Us HBO | Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Succession Season 4 | Ted Lasso Season 3 | You Season 4 | The Witcher Season 3 | The Witcher: Blood Origin | Severance Season 2