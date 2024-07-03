House of the Dragon: The Battle at Rook’s Rest explained

It looks as though House of the Dragon is gearing up for a Battle at Rook’s Rest, meaning one of the most exciting dragon dogfights of Fire & Blood should soon be on our screens.

House of the Dragon Season 2 has yet to satisfy fans with a really good battle scene, and after the Benjicot Blackwood tease, everyone’s gunning for some action.

The teaser for Episode 4 indicates we might be heading to Rook’s Rest, meaning House of the Dragon might soon grant some bloodthirsty wishes.

Here’s everything you need to know about how the Battle at Rook’s Rest goes down, including everyone who dies. (Warning: major spoilers ahead!)

Is the Battle at Rook’s Rest in House of the Dragon?

The Battle at Rook’s Rest hasn’t happened in House of the Dragon yet, but it’s believed to be the main event of Season 2 Episode 4.

All the elements have lined-up: Criston Cole and his army are on the march, Rhaenyra now has incentive to unleash her dragons, and Aemond is ready to fight.

Plus, the trailer for Episode 4 very much hints towards a big battle, both on the ground and in the sky. (You can watch the promo for yourself below.)

What happens at Rook’s Rest?

The Battle at Rook’s Rest was a large on-the-ground battle in the crownlands that took place during Dance of the Dragons, which also included a three-way fight between Aemond, Aegon, and Rhaenys on their dragons.

After Otto Hightower was fired as Hand of the King, Criston Cole took over and developed a more head-on battle plan. He marched with the green army to the crownlands, were he overthrew several houses and rallied troops for King Aegon II.

The Lord of Rook’s Rest, Lord Staunton, knew of Cole’s approach and closed the gates, but it didn’t stop Cole from advancing. After his people had been killed and fields burned, Staunton asked for assistance from Queen Rhaenyra.

Her sons, Jacaerys and Joffrey, were keen to get involved, but she ended up sending Rhaenys Targaryen and her dragon, Meleys, instead. However, Cole was aptly prepared when Rhaenys turned up to the battle, firing scorpions which she managed to avoid.

Soon, it was obvious that a trap had been laid. Aegon and Aemond quickly revealed themselves on their dragons, Sunfyre and Vhagar, attacking Rhaenys. The dragons fought mercilessly in the sky, a thousand feet above the battlefield below.

Who dies in the Battle at Rook’s Rest?

Alongside hundreds of soldiers and Lord Staunton himself, Rhaenys and Meleys both died in the Battle at Rook’s Rest.

In the book, Criston and those left in his army won the battle on the ground, killing the Lord and his one hundred soldiers.

Rhaenys and Meleys both died after a vicious three-way duel between dragons. Meleys did manage to sink teeth into Sunfyre’s neck, but Vhagar attacked from above, blasting both Rhaenys and Aegon with dragonfire and causing all dragons to fall to the ground below.

Aemond and Vhagar escaped unscathed, while Aegon was horrifically burned and suffered extreme injuries, which he would bear for the rest of his days. Sunfyre was also damaged, forced to remain in Rook’s Rest for a while after the battle, recovering slowly.

The fall killed both Rhaenys and Meleys. Rhaenys’ body was found burned at the site.

In the book House of the Dragon is based on, the writings of Gyldayn said: “Beloved daughter of Lady Jocelyn Baratheon and Prince Aemon Targaryen, faithful wife to Lord Corlys Velaryon, mother and grandmother, the Queen Who Never Was lived fearlessly, and died amidst blood and fire. She was fifty-five years old.”

Afterwards, Meleys’ body was taken to King’s Landing and paraded through the streets.

That’s the Battle at Rook’s Rest! For more, check out our feature on why both sides of the Targaryen Civil War suck. We’ve also got guides on Ulf the White, Alys Rivers, and Hugh Hammer for more details.