House of the Dragon Season 2: Hugh the Blacksmith explained

Hugh the Blacksmith shows up briefly in House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 1, then again in Episode 2 — but who is this man that turns out to be oh-so-important?

We’re only two episodes into House of the Dragon Season 2, but there’s plenty of new faces to keep track of. There’s Blood and Cheese, Aryn of Hull, and now, Hugh the Blacksmith. After asking King Aegon for advance payment for iron costs amid the oncoming war, he comes back in Episode 2.

His scenes are seemingly unimportant, but Hugh is actually a key character that’ll likely come back in a major way. Is he a threat to Team Green or Team Black? How does his role play into the fight for the Iron Throne?

Article continues after ad

Here’s everything you need to know about Hugh, with minor spoilers ahead.

Who is Hugh?

Hugh the Blacksmith is actually Hugh Hammer, a “dragonseed” who becomes a dragonrider down the line in Dance of the Dragons.

Article continues after ad

In the TV show, he’s played by Kieran Bew. He’s also known as Hugh the Hammer, Hard Hugh, and The Betrayer.

“A dragonseed” as they are known are bastard children of Valyrian descent. There’s plenty of them running around Westeros, and Hugh is one of them in the books. As such, he has dragonriding blood, and in Dance of the Dragons he rides Vermithor, the dragon of the late King Jaehaerys I Targaryen.

Article continues after ad

This all happens when Prince Jacaerys Velaryon called for dragonriders, and Hugh ends up fighting for Rhaenyra Targaryen in the Battle of the Gullet. Down the line, he’s granted a knighthood by Rhaenyra, alongside Ulf White (stay tuned for him!).

While Hugh and Ulf continue to aid Team Black for some time, Hugh finds himself with desires for the throne, which eventually leads to conflicts within the Targaryen ranks. Without spoiling too much, let’s just say that Hugh is worth keeping an eye on as the battle for the Iron Throne continues to grow more fearsome.

Article continues after ad

Hugh Hammer in House of the Dragons

Hugh first shows up in Season 2 Episode 1 during court with King Aaegon II, where he asks for financial aid amid the rising cost of iron.

Article continues after ad

While the blacksmiths have been building scorpions to protect King’s Landing from dragons, iron costs have increased. Hugh asks Aegon to pay them in advance so that the workers can have some financial relief.

Aegon initially seems pretty willing to help the smallfolk where he can, but he’s hindered by Otto Hightower. Though Aegon made a promise to pay the blacksmiths early, this naturally gets delayed after the murder of his infant son Jaehaerys in Season 2 Episode 1.

In Episode 2, he goes into the house of a woman and sick child, though it’s unclear if this is his wife or if he’s related to them in any way. The woman explains that King’s Landing is lacking food and supplies and that the people are hoarding what they can.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Hugh assures her that the king promised to help, though she seems skeptical.

For more explainers, take a look at our guides to Alyrie Florent and Cregan Stark. You can also find out when the new episode of House of the Dragon is out, and find out what we thought of the season so far with our House of the Dragon Season 2 review.