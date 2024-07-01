House of the Dragon Season 2: Who is Ulf the White?

The newest episode of House of the Dragon Season 2 has just introduced yet another character – the mysterious and semi-important Ulf the White.

House of the Dragon Season 2 is making quick work of introducing all the new characters who will soon come to play a large role in the upcoming war. Although some in-demand names are still missing (where’s Daeron?), Ulf the White has now made his entrance.

Shown to be a man with a large mouth and even larger opinions living in King’s Landing, Ulf the White will be more important than non-book readers might assume.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ulf the White, from his life in the books to what he’s done in the TV show. (Warning: book spoilers ahead, which may very likely come into play during House of the Dragon.)

Who is Ulf the White?

Ulf the White (known simply as Ulf White) is a bastard of Valyrian descent, who shows up in House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 3, as well as in the books during the Dance of the Dragons.

This makes him a dragonseed, one of many running around in the TV show. (So far, we’ve also had Hugh Hammer and Alyn of Hull.) His lineage makes him a key figure in the Targaryen Civil War.

He’s also known as “Ulf the White” and “Ulf the Sot”, and much like the rest of the Targaryens, he has pale white hair. He’s a big drinker, and is described as not being able to read or write.

When Dances with the Dragons begins, he becomes a man-at-arms, and later, a dragonrider. He is able to mount Silverwing, and fights beside his fellow dragonseeds, Hugh, Nettles, and Addam Velaryon. (Him and Hugh would later be dubbed as the “Two Betrayers”.)

After King’s Landing was won, Daemon suggests that he should wed the daughter of late Lord Stokeworth, but Rhaenyra knights him instead and grants him Driftmark. He almost gets Storm’s End too, but Rhaenyra denies him this after Corlys Velaryon disagrees with the idea.

During the First Battle of Tumbleton in 130 AC, Ulf and Hugh defect to Team Green, earning their betrayer nickname. Prince Daeron names him as Lord of Bitterbridge, but Ulf very much wants Highgarden. After this, he turns rather nasty indeed, abusing his maids and feeding those he dislikes to his dragon.

After warrants are signed for his and Hugh’s execution, Ulf is just about saved when he manages to remain in a drunken sleep throughout the Second Battle of Tumbleton. Hugh, however, dies, and Ulf uses this as a chance to try to earn his claim to the Iron Throne.

However, he doesn’t get very far. In fact, the next day, he meets his end by drinking poison wine given to him by Hobert Hightower.

Ulf White in House of the Dragon

Ulf White (played by Tom Bennett) actually briefly appears in House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 2, but has his first real scene in Episode 3, wherein he brags to others about his lineage.

In Episode 2, he can be briefly seen walking around the scene in which the Red Keep’s ratcatchers are all hung up after being sentenced to death.

His first real entrance comes in Episode 3. When he joins some friends at a pub, he begins bragging about the fact he’s a bastard and that his grandfather is Jaehaerys I Targaryen. He explains that his father is Baelon the Brave, which would make him the bastard brother to Daemon and Viserys.

He also announces that he thinks his nephew, Jacaerys Velaryon, is the rightful heir to the Iron Throne.

As he’s speaking, King Aegon II walks in with his Kingsguard. However, it seems as though Aegon hasn’t heard a thing, too distracted with his own thoughts.

Since Hugh Hammer is already introduced into the show, it’s expected that the two characters will meet and form their alliance sometime in the near future.

