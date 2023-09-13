Harry Potter series will “explore the books more deeply” says producer

Harry Potter purists who felt the movies deviated too much from the source material might want to check out the upcoming TV series, as the producer has said it will “explore the books more deeply.”

After years of rumors and speculation, a Harry Potter TV series was confirmed to be in the works at Max. The reaction has been, well, loud. Though you might think a proposed 10 years of content from such a beloved IP would be good news, fans didn’t react too kindly when the news was announced back in April.

Article continues after ad

Many said there’s no need for it when we’ve already grown accustomed to Daniel Radcliffe and co’s iteration of the characters. Then there’s the JK Rowling controversy. The original author has faced accusations of transphobia, which she denies, and she will be serving as executive producer on the HBO series.

Article continues after ad

But it’s not all bad, however, with some fans excited to see a whole new cast of Hogwarts students on the small screen. Building anticipation, producer David Heyman has teased what to expect.

Article continues after ad

Producer says Harry Potter show will go into the books “more deeply”

Though it’s still early days, David Heyman – producer of the Harry Potter TV series and the upcoming movie Wonka – teased what to expect from the world’s most famous wizard’s small screen outing.

Speaking to Total Film, he said: “[On Harry Potter] It’s early days. We haven’t even hired a writer to begin writing. It’s a bit early. But hopefully [it will be] something that’s very special, and gives us an opportunity to see the books, and to enjoy a series which explores the books more deeply.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s safe to say Heyman knows his stuff when it comes to Harry Potter, having produced all eight of the movies. Just like the films, the show will be based on Rowling’s seven Harry Potter books.

The producer went on to reveal that there’s an unexpected link between Harry Potter and Wonka, which is inspired by Roald Dahl’s 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and 1971 movie adaptation Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

Article continues after ad

“In a way, loving Dahl was one of the beginnings of my interest in Harry Potter,” Heyman told the outlet. “There’s a connection. It’s family but there’s an irreverence to them. There’s a sense of mischief and play which I really enjoy.”

Article continues after ad

To read more about the Harry Potter series, head here, and for more on Wonka, head here. You can check out more of our TV & movie hubs below:

Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Severance Season 2 | Harry Potter TV show | House of the Dragon Season 2 | The Night Agent Season 2 | Saw X | Joker 2 | Borderland movie | The Mandalorian Season 4 | Heartstopper Season 3