Who is Regulus Arcturus Black in Harry Potter? R.A.B explained

The Harry Potter franchise is full of complex lore, but who is Regulus Arcturus Black? Here’s everything you need to know about R.A.B in the movies.

It’s franchise full to the brim of lore and complicated family ties — and that’s before fans even get around to watching the Harry Potter movies.

With so much information out there on the boy who didn’t know he was a wizard, it can be easy to confuse fan-led fiction with canon lore, particularly when it comes to things we don’t actually see on screen.

One such thing is R.A.B — but who is Regulus Arcturus Black and what does he have to do with Harry Potter? Here’s what you need to know.

Who is Regulus Arcturus Black?

Regulus Arcturus Black is the brother of Sirius Black.

However, it takes a while for his full name and identity to be revealed, with Harry first learning of a mysterious R.A.B in Salazar Slytherin’s locket in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. The note read: “I know I will be dead long before you read this, but I want you to know that it is I who discovered your secret. I have stolen the real Horcrux and intend to destroy it as soon as I can. I face death in the hope that when you meet your match, you will be mortal once more.”

When Harry, Ron, and Hermione are attacked by Death Eaters in Deathly Hallows Part 1, he spots the full name on a door. It’s here at Harry connects the dots as to Regulus’ actual identity.

Regulus Black’s family explained

Regulus was a member of the House of Black, born to Orion and Walburga Black, becoming the younger brother of Sirius.

He was born in 1961, the Black family were pure-bloods, which is the same for Regulus. His more distant relatives include Bellatrix Lestrange, Andromeda Tonks, and Narcissa Malfoy, wife of Lucius.

Regulus left home at the age of sixteen, but his relationship with Sirius was already incredibly fractured. By this point, Hogwarts had already sorted Sirius into Gryffindor house, further straining his connection with his family.

How does Regulus Black die?

Regulus was killed after acquiring Salazar Slytherin’s locket in 1979.

While Regulus served as a Death Eater, Voldemort used his house-elf Kreacher for Horcrux experiments on the locket. Narrowly surviving, Kreacher told Regulus what happened, figuring out that the Horcrux was what kept Voldemort alive.

He tried to create a decoy in order to destroy the Horcrux after having doubts about serving as a Death Eater. During this, Regulus was dragged to his death by the Inferi.

Which Hogwarts house was Regulus Black in?

At Hogwarts, Regulus Black was sorted into Slytherin house.

This was a typical decision for the House of Black, with all bar Sirius being sorted into Slytherin house.

It was also known that Regulus played for the Slytherin Quidditch team during his time at Hogwarts as a Seeker.

Is Regulus Black a Harry Potter villain?

Technically, Regulus isn’t a villain as he eventually betrays Lord Voldemort.

While everything up until his time as a Death Eater points to Regulus as a villain, his apparent betrayal of Voldemore by trying to destroy the Horcrux that kept him alive would say otherwise.

However, nobody ever knew about what Regulus had done, with his deed going unrecognized. From their point of view, he would remain a villain, with Kreacher keeping the true nature of his death a secret from the rest of the Black family.

Is Regulus Black in any of the Harry Potter movies?

No, Regulus Black isn’t in any of the Harry Potter movies.

Everything fans learn about him in the films either comes from Harry’s discoveries or from his brother Sirius.

Is Regulus Black in any of the Harry Potter movies?

No, Regulus Black isn't in any of the Harry Potter movies.

Everything fans learn about him in the films either comes from Harry's discoveries or from his brother Sirius.