How to watch the Harry Potter movies – where to stream

Here’s your guide on how you can watch all of the movies in the Harry Potter franchise and where they’re available to stream.

In 2001, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (yes, it’s Sorcerer’s Stone in the US, but we all know that’s wrong) hit cinemas and brought the story of the Boy Who Lived to the big screen.

Everyone has their favorite, whether it’s the sublime direction of the Prisoner of Azkaban, the thrills of the Triwizard Tournament in Goblet of Fire, or the spectacle of the finale in Deathly Hallows Part 2.

We don’t need Platform 9 ⁄ to get to Hogwarts – we can visit whenever we want. If you’re a Harry Potter fan planning a(nother) marathon, we’re here to make sure you know where to find the whole series.

Where to watch the Harry Potter movies (US)

Below, we’ve listed all of the Harry Potter movies – including the Fantastic Beasts spinoffs – and where you can watch them, whether it’s streaming, VOD, or on physical media.

If you’re wanting to complete the world of witchcraft and wizardry, it’ll take 27.5 hours – so, grab your wand and Marauder’s Map.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone: Peacock

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets: Peacock

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban: Peacock

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: Peacock

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix: Peacock

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince: Peacock

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1: Peacock

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2: Peacock

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: Not available on streaming

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald: Not available on streaming

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore: HBO Max

All eight Harry Potter movies are available to stream on Peacock. Unfortunately, the Fantastic Beasts movies aren’t as readily available, with only The Secrets of Dumbledore streaming on HBO Max.

Every movie in the franchise, including the spinoffs, is available on-demand via Amazon Prime and other platforms, and you can buy them on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

Where to watch the Harry Potter movies (UK)

For UK viewers, we’ve listed all of the Harry Potter movies – including the Fantastic Beasts spinoffs – and where you can watch them, whether it’s streaming, VOD, or on physical media.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone: Now TV and Sky Cinema

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets: Now TV and Sky Cinema

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban: Now TV and Sky Cinema

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: Now TV and Sky Cinema

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix: Now TV and Sky Cinema

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince: Now TV and Sky Cinema

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1: Now TV and Sky Cinema

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2: Now TV and Sky Cinema

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: Now TV and Sky Cinema

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald: Now TV and Sky Cinema

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore: Now TV and Sky Cinema

Good news: if you’re wanting to watch all the Harry Potter movies in the UK, you only need one subscription. They’re all available with a Sky Cinema membership, which you can buy via Now TV.

Of course, they’re also available on-demand via Amazon Prime and other platforms, and you can buy them on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

Are the Harry Potter movies on HBO Max?

No, all of the mainline Harry Potter movies were removed from HBO Max in February 2023.

They returned to the streaming platform in November last year, but there’s no sign of them returning any time soon. This is due to licensing issues, with HBO Max and Peacock sharing the rights to the franchise.

The Fantastic Beasts movies are more complicated. For some reason, neither Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them nor The Crimes of Grindelwald are available on any streaming platform, despite the third instalment being on HBO Max.

We will update this article upon any changes to the franchise’s availability on streaming. You can check out our Hogwarts Legacy coverage here.

