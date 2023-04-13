J.K. Rowling to serve as an executive producer for new Harry Potter HBO series

Harry Potter creator J.K Rowling is confirmed to be serving as an executive producer for the recently announced Harry Potter TV adaptation, with the CEO of HBO locking in her role in a recent interview.

J.K. Rowling is the author and creator of the renowned Harry Potter franchise. However, she has come under fire in recent years due to public comments that many have called out for being transphobic. As a result, the author has been much less involved in Harry Potter content lately.

As well as this, Rowling was not present at all for the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts documentary. The real-life league of the Harry Potter sport Quidditch has even had its name changed to Quadball in an effect to distance itself from the author and her divisive comments.

When discussing the newly announced Harry Potter TV series in a Q&A, Casey Bloys, the chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content, had this to say about Rowling being involved in the new show.

“No, I don’t think this is the forum,” Bloys said when initially asked about Rowling’s involvement and if her public views will effect the series and its creation. “That’s a very online conversation, very nuanced and complicated and not something we’re going to get into.”

“Our priority is what’s on the screen,” Bloys added. “Obviously, the ‘Harry Potter’ story is incredibly affirmative and positive and about love and self-acceptance. That’s our priority — what’s on screen.”

In regards to the TV series, Bloys confirmed, “[Rowling] will be involved. She’s an executive producer on the show. Her insights are going to be helpful on that.”

The CEO then finally stated, “The TV show is new and we’re excited about that, but, remember, we’ve been in the ‘Potter’ business for 20 years. This is not a new decision for us, we’re very comfortable being in the ‘Potter’ business.”

Earlier this year, the Hogwarts Legacy video game, while selling extremely well and receiving positivity from critics and fans alike, was at the heart of the controversy surrounding Rowling. Many chose to boycott the game due to its potential affiliation with the author.

For all the latest TV and movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.