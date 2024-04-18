There are eight Harry Potter movies in total, and three Fantastic Beasts stories, too. We’ve got all the details of each individual film’s runtime, as well as how long it would take to marathon the movies in one sitting. Spoiler: it’s a long time!

The first Harry Potter book — Philosopher’s Stone in the UK, Sorcerer’s Stone in the States — was published in 1997, and quickly became a publishing phenomenon. Six sequels followed, turning the magical tomes into the bestselling book series in history.

Harry Potter movie adaptations inevitably followed, and while the young cast took time to find their feet, the films are pretty great adaptations.

So the following is the runtime details of those eight resulting features (as Deathly Hallows was split in two). We’ve also added them up so you can see the butt-numbing length of the entire series, as well as what happens when you add the Fantastic Beasts movies onto that total.

How long are the Harry Potter movies?

Watching all the main timeline Harry Potter movies would take 1,179 minutes, which is nearly 20 hours, with the shortest film, funnily enough, being The Deathly Hallows Part 2 at 130 minutes.

We’re listing the films in chronological order, followed by release date, then that all-important run-time:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001) – 152 minutes

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) – 161 minutes

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) – 142 minutes

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) – 157 minutes

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) – 138 minutes

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) – 153 minutes

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 (2010) – 146 minutes

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 (2011) – 130 minutes

Chamber of Secrets is the longest Harry Potter movie by some four minutes, and the finale, Deathly Hallows Part 2, is the shortest.

As for doing that movie marathon, if you want to watch the entire franchise in one go, it would take 1,179 minutes — that’s just under 20 hours. While based on these numbers, the average length of a Potter flick is 147 minutes.

Adding Fantastic Beasts to your movie marathon

If you add the Fantastic Beasts franchise to the Harry Potter series, it’ll take your marathon to 1,588 minutes.

The Fantastic Beasts movies and their runtimes:

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016): 133 minutes

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018): 134 minutes

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022): 142 minutes

So adding that trilogy to the mix means your wizarding festival will last 1,588 minutes. Which means the whole thing clocks in at a sleep-inducing 26 hours and 28 minutes.

How to watch all the Harry Potter movies

The easiest way to watch all the Harry Potter movies and never have to worry about them disappearing, is to subscribe to Max.

The streaming service is the platform owned by Warner Bros. and as such, the Wizarding World will almost certainly never leave the library there.

