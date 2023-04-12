Harry Potter series is coming to HBO and nobody wants it

HBO Max has just announced an upcoming Harry Potter TV series. Judging by the public’s reaction, it might as well be called, ‘Harry Potter and the Adults Who Should Have Read Another Book By Now.’

Harry Potter has come up time and time again recently, but never for a good reason. In the midst of the J.K. Rowling controversy, resulting in fans boycotting any merchandise related to Harry Potter, it comes as no surprise that any news regarding her written universe or products to come out of it is poorly received.

HBO Max has revealed that they have been working on a new Harry Potter take, this time in the form of a television series rather than a set of films. Following an earlier, more positively received announcement regarding The Penguin series, the public has been expressing their dismay about Harry Potter.

From the negative press surrounding J.K. Rowling to the fact that an iconic movie series portraying Harry Potter already exists, the reactions to HBO’s announcement were to be expected. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming show, and how fans feel so far.

HBO Max Reveals Upcoming Harry Potter Series

The controversial Harry Potter series trailer was posted to HBO Max’s Twitter on April 12, quickly garnering thousands of responses. Captioning their Tweet with “Your Hogwarts letter is here,” it seems as though the company expected more positive feedback than they received from fans of the series.

Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO Max, first detailed their Harry Potter series at Warner Bros. Discovery’s presentation to investors. The cast is set to be entirely new, with J.K. Rowling taking the lead as the executive producer, and the show will be at least a decade long.

Bloys stated that “Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon, and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World.” He also made clear that the series will, in fact ,focus on the books just as the films did.

Public reacts to new Harry Potter series

It is by no means surprising that, despite Bloys’ assumption about “love” and “thirst” for Harry Potter, the public is far from happy to receive HBO’s news.

One user responded by explaining that the controversy with Rowling is not the only issue HBO should take into account, but rather the generations-long love fans have had for the original movie series, too.

The idea that HBO Max was beating a dead horse by making another adaptation of the books was expressed by many. Some fans wrote that the series should have focused on another Hogwarts-related plot, such as the story of Lord Voldemort.

Others spoke more directly on the issue with Rowling, asking HBO to donate any proceeds from the series to the trans community.

It seems that regardless of the angle those responding to HBO Max’s announcement took, each reply was ultimately not in favor of the new Harry Potter series. Between the negativity coming in from newcomers to Rowling’s world and fans alike, it doesn’t seem as though the show will be well-received.