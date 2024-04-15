Lord Voldemort set the events of the Harry Potter franchise in motion in one night by killing Harry’s parents, but why did he do it?

It’s a well-known fact that the events of the Harry Potter franchise never would’ve occurred if Lord Voldemort had never killed Harry’s parents in the first place.

Though it’s not spoken about out loud at the beginning of the series, Voldemort’s actions against Harry’s parents are why The Boy Who Lived came to be and why the Dark Lord is on the hunt for him throughout all seven installments.

Article continues after ad

But why did Lord Voldemort target Harry’s parents that night? And was there a way for them to escape their deadly fate altogether?

Why did Voldemort kill Harry Potter’s parents?

Lord Voldemort killed Harry Potter’s parents due to a prophecy that claimed Harry would be his downfall.

Severus Snape overhead a prophecy made by Divination Professor Trelawney that implicated Harry to be the downfall of Voldemort’s entire operation as it read, “The one with the power to vanquish the Dark Lord approaches… born to those who have thrice defied him, born as the seventh month dies… and the Dark Lord will mark him as his equal, but he will have power the Dark Lord knows not… and either must die at the hand of the other for neither can live while the other survives… the one with the power to vanquish the Dark Lord will be born as the seventh month dies…”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately for the Potters, Snape overhears this huge piece of information before he decides to become one of Dumbledore’s spies. He shares the information with Voldemort without realizing how detrimental it would be to them.

The most interesting part of the prophecy is the fact that Voldemort chose to kill the Potters over another Wizard family who had a son at the end of July: Neville Longbottom.

A lot of Harry Potter fans locked onto the phrase “The Dark Lord will mark the chosen one as his equal,” which is a big hint as to why Voldemort would choose Harry over Neville as he respected Harry’s parents’ magical skills as they were a huge threat against him during his first rise to power, so much so that he would see Harry as an equal even though he was a baby.

Article continues after ad

Many would count Neville lucky, as his avoidance of Lord Voldemort’s prophecy allowed his family to live while Harry’s did not.