Meet new Guardians of the Galaxy character Blurp

A new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 debuted during the Super Bowl, and midway through the action-packed and emotionally-charged spot, a new character was revealed in the shape of Blurp.

There’s no lack of cute critters and creatures in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, from talking racoon Rocket, to talking tree Groot.

A talking dog called Cosmo was introduced in the recent GOTG Holiday Special – voiced by Borat star Maria Bakalova – and the canine will play a prominent role in Vol. 3.

But eagle-eyed fans also spotted a new character in the latest teaser, one that’s as cute – if not more cute – than everything that’s come before. And thanks to a Tweet from writer-director James Gunn, we now know that creature’s name.

Meet Blurp

The character appears approximately 90-seconds into the trailer, in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment where Peter Quill and Gamora are on the ground, looking into each other’s eyes. While the fuzzy little fur-ball appears to be looking directly into the camera.

A Twitter user then messaged James Gunn asking about its name, to which Gunn responded with “Blurp” and “#Blurp.”

We don’t know anything else about Blurp at the moment, but rest assured we’ll update this article as-and-when we learn more.

Why Rocket is “secret protagonist” of GOTG

But while Blurp is clearly adorable, it’s another, more established cute character taking center stage in the final part of the trilogy. As Gunn recently told Entertainment Weekly: “To me, Rocket has always been the secret protagonist of the Guardians movies. From the beginning, it has been rooted in who he is as a character. I think he exemplifies a lot of the traits of all the Guardians. They’ve had all these traumas, and it brings them together. I just think that his is more extreme than others.

“He was just fine being an animal, and he was transformed into something else he didn’t want to be. I think that transformation itself was extremely painful, but I also think it made him feel incredibly alienated from everyone else. In Vol. 3, we learn a lot about his past — where he came from, who he is, and what he’s been through. It’s been a difficult road for the little animal.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits screens on May 5, 2023, and you can find everything we’ve written about the final part of the trilogy here. While for our favorite moments from this year’s Super Bowl trailers, click here.