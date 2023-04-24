Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 has MCU’s first uncensored F-word

The MCU is a family-friendly franchise, which is why fans were shocked to discover Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will drop its first uncensored F-word.

Despite rumors of a more mature Marvel Cinematic Universe, the properties produced under the Disney banner are, for the most part, PG-13 and below.

It’s a different story with Netflix’s Marvel shows such as the Daredevil series, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage, as well as non-MCU flicks like Deadpool. The movies and TV shows not produced by Marvel Studios, a division of Disney Entertainment, had more freedom to portray sex, violence, and curse words, while dealing with adult topics such as mental health.

James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 won’t be breaking the mold, as such, but the House of Mouse has allowed at least one expletive to slip through the cracks.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 features MCU’s first uncensored F-word

A new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 preview shared by Marvel Studios shows Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill shouting what’s set to be the MCU’s first uncensored F-word in the MCU.

You can watch the new preview below:

The hilarious moment unfolds as Star-Lord, who is clearly in a rush, tries to make his fast getaway with Karen Gillan’s Nebula. But rather than traveling on “The Bowie”, they’re having to grab a regular old human car.

Quill’s frustration grows as he hilariously instructs her on how to open the door. When Nebula finally masters the button, she asks what to do next, to which he shouts, “Open the f*cking door!”

Although the word is bleeped in the preview clip, James Gunn has since confirmed it will be uncensored in the theatrical release, writing “of course” when a fan asked about it on Twitter.

It might be the MCU’s first uncensored F-bomb, but Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is still rated PG-13. “You can only have one [uncensored F-word] in a PG-13 movie,” Gunn tweeted. “That said it wasn’t planned – I told Chris [Pratt] to add it on set and it just made the moment funnier so we kept [it].”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will premiere in theaters on May 5, 2023. In the meantime, check out our other superhero content below:

