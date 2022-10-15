Guardians of The Galaxy 3: Release date, cast, plot details & more

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

Vol. 3 will be an “epic conclusion” to the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy.

Star-Lord and the gang return in Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3, James Gunn’s conclusion to the MCU trilogy. If you’re looking for release date information, cast members, or plot – we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3.

The next wave of Marvel movies is upon us as Phase Five and Six reshape the MCU forever. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige isn’t just introducing new faces, but giving familiar ones a send-off too.

James Gunn’s Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3 will conclude the trilogy, as we reunite with Star-Lord and his companions for one last adventure. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the next Guardians adventure, following their appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder.

If you’re looking for plot details or release date information for the Guardians’ next outing, then here’s everything we know about Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3.

Spoilers ahead for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame…

Guardians of The Galaxy 3: When will it be released?

The next Guardians of The Galaxy movie will be released on May 5, 2023. The last entry in the franchise was released on the same date, back in 2017.

Since then, we’ve seen the galactic heroes appear in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Thor: Love and Thunder. Until the third movie arrives, MCU fans can dive into Disney+’s Groot spin-off show or wait for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special this December.

Guardians of The Galaxy 3: Who will be in it?

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel will all return to reprise their roles in Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3. We will also see the return of Karen Gillan’s Nebula and Pom Klementieff’s Mantis.

Sylvester Stallone, Sean Gunn, and Smallville’s Michael Rosenbaum are back in supporting roles. Tenet star Elizabeth Debicki appears once more as Ayesha, the golden High Priestess who is seeking revenge against our heroes. To enact that plan, Ayesha is responsible for the addition of Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock.

Disney/Marvel The second GOTG was a family affair.

Poulter told CinemaBlend at SDCC 2022 that “the third installment shows him kind of orientating himself in the world, trying to work out right and wrong as a kind of newborn mate.

Trying to work out the rules of the world that he finds himself in. It’s kind of a self-development story, which is cool.”

Guardians of The Galaxy 3: What will it be about?

According to Marvel’s official synopsis, James Gunn’s next adventure will entail the following: “Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own – a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful.”

In Avengers: Endgame, Gamora from the 2014 timeline traveled to the present day, betraying 2014-Thanos in a bid to save the world. However, all knowledge of her romance with Star-Lord understandably remains lost forever.

Marvel Studios The third movie could be the last time we see the Guardians together.

“It’s a bittersweet moment because it is our understanding that this will be the last Guardians of the Galaxy. So it’s bitter in that sense, but it’s sweet because we are all very grateful to have lived this journey together,” Zoe Saldana explained to Screen Rant.

She added that “James Gunn really is giving us a beautiful ending, and this story is really compelling. I think it’s going to be the best one yet.

There are plenty more Marvel movies to keep up with, so be sure to stay updated.