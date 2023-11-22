Forgotten “delightful” Nick Nolte movie becomes surprise Netflix hit 

While the amount of choice on Netflix may make you overlook certain films, the service has managed to push one flick back into viewers’ memory.

Netflix is the go-to for many a media watcher, and with the holiday season just around the corner, audiences may be flocking to see the most recent feel-good Christmas flick. But there’s also plenty of other heat-warming movies to check out as you hibernate inside.

For example, there’s the 2015 film A Walk in the Woods, which follows this synopsis: “After years of living in Britain, celebrated travel writer Bill Bryson returns to New Hampshire. But instead of retiring, the 60-year-old announces he’s going to hike over two thousand miles along the Appalachian Trail.”

And ever since dropping on Netflix, this forest trip tale has actually managed to climb the charts impressively.

A Walk in the Woods hits Netflix top 10 chart

A Walk in the Woods, directed by Ken Kwapis and starring Nick Nolte, is currently sitting in the third position on the Netflix English language chart after recently joining the streaming platform.

You can check out the full Netflix top 10 movies chart – recorded from this past week – as it stands below:

Best. Christmas. Ever! Lone Survivor A Walk in the Woods The Killer See You on Venus Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Minions Real Steel Stamped From the Beginning Harriet

The movie is currently sitting at a mediocre 46% on Rotten Tomatoes, but considering how many popular movies on Netflix – including Red Notice or The Gray Man – often do poorly on Rotten Tomatoes, it seems like Netflix may be making these flicks immune to such criticism.

This can be seen particularly on X (formerly Twitter), where viewers are posting “delightful” praise for A Walk in the Woods. Check out the responses below:

Netflix describes the film as such: “A travel writer decides to hike the Appalachian Trail and enlists his long-estranged best friend, a wisecracking recovering alcoholic, to tag along.”

Watch the trailer below:

As for other movies climbing the ranks, animated movie Across the Spider-Verse and new David Fincher picture The Killer are still making an impact. But with Christmas around the corner, Netflix’s newest holiday flick, titled Best. Christmas. Ever!, is still topping the chart after debuting last week.

