Netflix has spent a fortune making movies over the last few years, and this is a list of the streamer’s 10 most-watched originals.

Netflix can be pretty secretive about its numbers, so while we know how many people watch a movie in cinemas, the industry rarely gets a sense of how many times a film is being viewed on that specific service.

But more recently, Netflix has started adding actual numbers to their promotional site Tudum – Highlighting weekly numbers alongside all-time numbers.

So the following are the Top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix ever, as of October 25, 2023.

The 10 most-watched movies of all time on Netflix

Here’s a list of the 10 most-watched movies of all time on Netflix, by number of views.

10. Extraction 2 – 134,900,000 views.

9. Extraction – 135,700,000 views.

8. Glass Onion – 136,300,000 views.

7. The Mother – 136,400,000 views.

6. We Can Be Heroes – 137,300,000 views.

5. The Gray Man – 139,300,000 views.

4. Bird Box – 157,400,000 views.

3. The Adam Project – 157,600,000 views.

2. Don’t Look Up – 171,400,000 views.

1. Red Notice – 230,900,000 views.

Based on these numbers, action is clearly the most popular genre on Netflix, with 5 of the Top 10 – Red Notice, the Adam Project, The Gray Man, Extraction, and Extraction 2 – all falling into that category.

Ryan Reynolds is clearly the streamer’s golden boy, with the Wrexham FC co-owner starring in 2 of the Top 3 movies – Red Notice and The Adam Project.

Elsewhere, the fortune that Netflix paid to Universal and Rian Johnson for the Knives Out franchise is clearly paying dividends, with Glass Onion at Number 8, and a third film currently in development.

Though the Bird Box franchise didn’t fare as well, with the first movie at Number 4 on the chart, the sequel Bird Box Barcelona is nowhere to be seen.

Top 10 movies in terms of hours viewed

That Top 10 was the number of times viewed, while the following is hours viewed of each title:

10. We Can Be Heroes – 231,200,000 hours viewed .

9. Extraction – 266,900,000 hours viewed .

. 8. Extraction 2 – 278,700,000 hours viewed .

. 6. The Adam Project – 281,000,000 hours viewed .

. 5. The Gray Man – 299,500,000 hours viewed .

. 4. Glass Onion – 320,300,000 views hours viewed .

. 3. Bird Box – 325,300,000 hours viewed .

. 2. Don’t Look Up – 408,600,000 hours viewed .

. 1. Red Notice – 454,200,000 hours viewed.

The order is quite different, with Glass Onion: A Knives Out story much further up the chart, and We Can Be Heroes dropping right down.

Those are the most watched movies on Netflix, while if you want some guidance in terms of quality, this is our list of the best scary movies on the streamer, just in time for Halloween.