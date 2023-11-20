“Inspiring” Harriet Tubman biopic hits Netflix chart

Netflix has housed a lot of biopics over the years, and now one Harriet Tubman movie is climbing the charts.

Netflix is the go-to for many a movie viewer, and with the holiday season just around the corner, audiences may be flocking to see the most recent feel-good Christmas flick. However, if you’re looking for a more gritty depiction of a rough history, then Netflix may also have the movie for you.

Harriet is a 2019 biopic about the historic figure Harriet Tubman. The movie’s synopsis reads: “From her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad, the story of heroic abolitionist Harriet Tubman is told.”

And ever since dropping on the popular streaming platform Netflix, this heroic tale has actually managed to climb the charts significantly.

Harriet hits Netflix top 10 chart

The Harriet Tubman biopic, aptly named Harriet, is currently sitting in 4th position on the Netflix English language chart after joining the streaming platform on November 16.

You can check out the full Netflix top 10 movies chart – recorded from this past week – as it stands below:

Best. Christmas. Ever! Lone Survivor The Killer Harriet Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Minions No Hard Feelings A Nice Girl Like You Rustin Downsizing

Harriet is currently sitting at a 74% Critics’ Score on Rotten Tomatoes – although the Audience Score is near perfect at 97%, which could explain why it’s doing so well on the streaming platform.

Netflix describes the movie as such: “In this biopic, Harriet Tubman makes a harrowing escape from slavery and then risks her life to lead others to freedom via the Underground Railroad.”

As for other movies sitting on the chart, superhero animated flick Across the Spider-Verse and new David Fincher picture The Killer are still making a splash. But with Christmas around the corner, Netflix’s newest holiday movie, titled Best. Christmas. Ever!, is topping the chart after debuting this past weekend.

But since Harriet is based on the true tale of a brave abolitionist, it seems to be making a bigger impact, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), where viewers are posting praise for the film. Check out the responses below:

