TikToker panics after accidentally making serial killer joke to Ted Bundy’s relative

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

A TikToker went viral for sharing how she panicked after accidentally making a serial killer joke to a relative of Ted Bundy.

The content creator, who posts under the handle broccoliandmoxie, revealed how a dark humor joke about the infamous serial killer Ted Bundy became the most awkward moment on her first-day training as a waitress.

“When I was 19, I worked as a server and on my very first day, one of my coworkers came up to me and was like, ‘Hi, my name is blank and I’m going to be training you,'” she said in a viral video which has amassed a whopping 6.2 million views.

The TikToker said she noticed how he shared a surname with the infamous murderer and passed a comment about it. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, I saw your name on the schedule. Your last name is Bundy. Like the serial killer. Ha ha ha ha ha ha,'” she recalled in the video.

She explained that the man just stared at her blankly for a moment, before she apologized and said: “I bet you get that all the time. I bet that’s really annoying.”

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

However, much to her surprise, the co-worker revealed that he was actually related to the notorious serial killer, Ted Bundy.

The TikToker was left red-faced and uncomfortable, and she didn’t know what to say in the situation, but her co-worker didn’t hold it against her. She added in the comments: “It ended up being a funny story. He was my closest work friend at this job and was very kind about the whole thing.”

TikTok react to woman making serial killer joke to Ted Bundy’s relative

The ex-waitress’ awkward story left TikTok users stunned, as they couldn’t believe how uncomfortable that moment must have been.

“That’s so wild to me. I couldn’t imagine keeping the same last name as my serial killer relative,” one user commented.

“Omg if this happened to me I would have apologized a million times & then quit right there on the spot. poor guy,” another wrote. “I would have quit immediately,” a third added.

Others claimed to have met a Bundy relative too.

“All Bundys have to be related. My manager is his great niece,” one user shared. “My high school teacher Casey Bundy is actually related to him too,” another one claimed.