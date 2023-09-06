Everything Now: Release date, trailer, cast & plot

Netflix’s upcoming series Everything Now will surely pique the interest of fans of Sex Education as a young teen is thrust back into the hustle and bustle of growing up after recovery from an eating disorder. Here’s everything we know about the show, including its release date, trailer, cast, and plot.

From the creative mind of the up-and-coming writer Ripley Parker, Everything Now will dive into the multiple battles of being a teenager, from boys and friendship to realizing that life is not a straight line. The new series from Netflix comes from an investment into more original British series. The platform saw massive success with Sex Education, set to release its fourth and final season this month.

There’s no denying that fans of British television will gravitate toward Everything Now for its look into eating disorders and grabbing life by the horns. The series was also previously known under the title The F*ck-It Bucket.

Everything Now will be the series to add to everyone’s must-watch list, so here’s everything we know so far.

Everything Now release date: When is it on Netflix?

The British Netflix series Everything Now has a set release date of October 5, 2023.

The series will have an eight-episode run, with every two episodes directed by different directors. Block 1 will be directed by Alyssa McClelland, Block 2 by Charlie Manton, Block 3 by Dionne Edwards, and Block 4 by Laura Steinel. Producing Netflix’s Everything Now is Huberta von Liel.

Everything Now plot: What is the Netflix series about?

What happens when you return to your everyday life, and learn people have moved on without you? Netflix’s Everything Now will detail the story of a 16-year-old teen named Mia who returns after recovery from an eating disorder.

According to the official Netflix press release, “When 16-year-old Mia returns home after a lengthy recovery from an eating disorder, she is thrust back into the chaotic world of sixth form only to find that her friends have moved on with teen life without her. Along with an ever-evolving bucket list, three best mates, and a major new crush, Mia throws herself headfirst into a world of dating, parties, and first kisses, soon discovering that not everything in life can be planned for.”

Sounds like a lot of drama will ensue in the series as parties and first kisses are major milestones for any teenager.

Everything Now cast: Who’s in it?

The main cast of actors and supporting actors are some familiar faces, including actor Vivienne Acheampong from The Sandman. See the full cast list below and their characters.

Sophie Wilde as Mia Polanco

Vivienne Acheampong as Viv, Mia’s mother

Stephen Fry as Dr. Nell, Mia’s doctor

Lauryn Ajufo as Becca, Mia’s best friend

Harry Cadby

Noah Thomas

Alex Hassell as Rick, Mia’s dad

Sam Reuben as Alex, Mia’s brother

Niamh McCormack as Alison, Mia’s school friend

Jessie Mae Alonzo

Robert Akodoto

Everything Now: Is there a trailer?

Netflix released the first official trailer for Everything Now today, September 6, 2023. Check it out below and get excited for a new binge-worthy series:

That’s everything we know about Everything Now. In the meantime, you can check out some of our other Netflix coverage below:

