Sex Education will end with Season 4 and fans want one thing

With Sex Education ending with Season 4, fans are asking the show’s crew to make one of their wishes come true.

It’s hard to believe that just four years ago fans were introduced to the students of Moordale Secondary School as they weaved through their issues with sexuality, relationships, mental health, etc.

Sex Education, created by Laurie Nunn, is a Netflix British teen TV show that follows Otis Milburn and his friends through their adventures of growing up and finding themselves.

Now, it’s almost to say goodbye to the gang, as Sex Education will be returning for its fourth and final season in September 2023. But, before the last chapter is closed, fans have one wish that they hope come true by the time the series finale airs.

Sex Education fans want their favorite ship to end up together

The main relationship throughout the entire series has been between Otis and Maeve Wiley, a badass girl in his class who convinces him to start a sex clinic using the advice derived from his mother’s writings as a sex therapist.

While the pair started out as a friends, their relationship began to bloom into something more romantic as Otis, and then Maeve, realized that there was something between them. They end Season 3 deciding to see where things could go, but they’re not in an official relationship, as Maeve left to study in the U.S.

So, naturally, fans are dying to see the couple get together for real before the final curtains close on Sex Education, and have been extremely vocal about their demands on Twitter.

From the teaser trailer released today, it seems like Otis and Maeve will have some kind of long distance relationship that involves sexting, but nothing can be said for certain.

Season 4 synopsis reads: “Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis (Butterfield) and Eric (Gatwa) now face a new frontier – their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won’t be losers again.

But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students – they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?! Viv (Ezeudu) is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson (Williams-Stirling) is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee (Wood) tries something new by taking an Art A-Level and Adam (Swindells) grapples with whether mainstream education is for him.

Over in the US, Maeve (Mackey) is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy (Levy). Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus.”

Netflix Eric is arguably the best part of Sex Education

According to Variety, Nunn penned a letter along with the teaser in which she explained that she and her team “wanted to make a show that would answer some of the questions we all used to have about love, sex, friendship, and our bodies. Something that would have helped our inner teenagers feel a little less alone.”

She also expressed how “overwhelming” it’s been to see the show connect with so many people over the world, and while it wasn’t an “easy decision” to end the show after this upcoming season, it “became clear that this was the right time to graduate.”

No matter if Otis and Maeve get together or remain good friends as they both leave school, there’s no doubt that Sex Education’s creators will give fans a satisfying and beautiful ending.

