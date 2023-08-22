Drew Barrymore escorted off stage after alleged “stalker” crashes event

During a live interview, an alleged “stalker” rushed the stage towards Drew Barrymore, prompting the daytime host to flee to safety.

Drew Barrymore is a well-known actress who has been a part of iconic films such as E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Scream, and the Charlie’s Angels franchise.

However, Barrymore has pivoted away from acting roles to becoming a talk show host as she launched her show — The Drew Barrymore Show — back in 2020.

Barrymore is now known for being a great interviewer as she has chatted with various celebrities, which is what she was attempting to do just recently when her conversation was interrupted by a complete stranger.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Drew Barrymore fled after stranger rushed the stage

Barrymore recently sat down with Reneé Rapp at the 92nd Street Y to discuss Rapp’s new debut LP Snow Angel.

During the pair’s conversation, a man in the audience called out Barrymore’s name, to which she responded kindly to by greeting him.

However, things then took a turn when the man ran towards the stage, saying: “You know who I am. I need to see you at some point while you’re in New York.”

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The entire interaction was captured by members of the audience who then posted it to social media.

Though security worked swiftly to escort the man away from the event, Rapp took it upon herself to quickly direct Barrymore backstage for her safety.

Article continues after ad

The women then returned to the stage after the man was taken away, with Insider reporting that Barrymore seemed to joke about the event, saying to Rapp: “Well, I have a new definition of your sexiness, it’s that level of protectiveness. That went full Bodyguard. You are my Kevin Costner.”

Article continues after ad

Rapp also praised Barrymore’s ability to stay calm backstage, saying that Barrymore said: “Oh no, I’ve got it, I’m good,” when asked if she needed anything after the incident.

You can check out our other TV & movie hubs below:

Last Voyage of the Demeter | Heart of Stone | Gran Turismo | One Piece live-action | Depp v Heard | The Equalizer 3 | Dumb Money | Saw X | Sex Education Season 4 | Killers of the Flower Moon | Five Nights at Freddy’s | Dune: Part Two | The Marvels | Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Article continues after ad