Charli D’Amelio fans worried after TikToker allegedly “swarmed” by men at Coachella

YouTube star Tana Mongeau is worried for TikTok icon Charli D’Amelio after the young creator was supposedly “swarmed” by older men at Coachella.

Charli D’Amelio caused quite a stir at Coachella 2024, sparking relationship rumors with two separate, high-profile guys after being photographed supposedly holding hands with FaZe Banks and allegedly “dancing” on rapper Tyga at an afterparty.

These aren’t the only guys who have apparently approached the TikTok star, either, as fellow influencer Tana Mongeau claims the young content creator was “swarmed” by men during her time at the music festival.

Instagram: teatotalk Charli D’Amelio and Tyga at Coachello 2024.

Tana opened up about seeing Charli at Coachella during an episode of her ‘Cancelled’ podcast, calling the situation “scary.”

“I saw men swarming her,” Tana said. “It’s attesting to the fact that she’s in her ‘old enough, hot enough’ era, to the point that it’s like, scary.”

“I just saw her with a lot of men that I was also 18 and f**king and I look back now… It is such a canon event and you can’t change it. You really can’t. I just… don’t want to see her get got by the creepers.”

(Segment begins at 1:21:08)

At the time of writing, Charli has neither confirmed nor denied her involvement with either Tyga or Banks — but fans seem to be divided on the subject, with some in support of the TikToker’s new ‘old enough era’ while others are urging the creator’s friends and family to “protect” her from the advances of older men.

“That’s actually gross but not surprising,” one fan wrote on Instagram. “The minute men see a young girl get hot and start dressing more revealing, they go crazy.”

“Dixie D’Amelio, protect your sister,” another said, tagging the older D’Amelio sibling.

“I’ve said this before, but her sister and friends are always leaving her around these old creeps, she needs new ones immediately,” another wrote.

“Just leave Charli alone! She just wants to live her life!” yet another argued.

Charli’s choice in guys wasn’t the only thing stirring up debate during her time at Coachella, by far. In fact, the influencer also sparked backlash over her clothing after she wore a white, see-through dress with no bra to the festival’s Revolve after-party.

Instagram: charlidamelio Charli D’Amelio’s sheer Coachella dress sparked controversy online.

Fans were similarly left divided over her attire, with some praising the TikToker for taking risks with her fashion sense, while others claimed the “old Charli” would never have worn such a sheer dress.

Charli hit back at the criticism in a humorous TikTok video, saying “I actually do have nipples. That’s all that I can say about this right now, I’m sorry.”