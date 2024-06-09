Lana Del Rey lashes out at “stalkers” for following her in Paris

Lana Del Rey lost her cool with a group of “stalkers” after they followed her and her family around in Paris.

In a viral video, Lana Del Rey was spotted exiting a store in the French capital, and looking surprised when she noticed someone recording her.

“Don’t,” the singer-songwriter said, as she tried to grab the phone from the person’s hand. It is unknown whether the individual filming her was a photographer or a fan.

In a different clip, the 38-year-old was seen getting even more agitated, as she confronted a larger group of people, exclaiming: “You followed me with my family! Get away from me!”

The ‘Summertime Sadness’ hitmaker then began to walk away, before turning back to say: “Oh, you really think this is uncalled for? Don’t follow me! Don’t follow me!” When another person in the group tried to calm the situation, she retorted: “I am upset. Don’t let them follow me.”

Del Rey then explained why she’s upset, saying: “I only have one day here. I work every single day. I have four hours to myself.” After the person told her not to “scream,” she raised her voice even louder and responded: “Shut up!”

The ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’ singer has since commented under a now-deleted video of the incident on Instagram, claiming the group were “stalkers” and writing: “These a**holes actually told me that they were going to alter the pictures to make me look bad after we got into a fight.”

It didn’t take long for fans to take to social media to express their support for Del Rey. “Poor Lana. I’m so happy she stood up for herself,” one user wrote. “She ate,” another said.

“People should start treating celebrities as normal human beings and respecting their privacy, especially when they’re in public,” a third person added.