Depp v Heard: Netflix documentary release date & more

Depp v Heard, a new Netflix documentary series, is set to explore Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial and how it became a worldwide obsession – so, here’s its release date and more.

In 2020, Depp lost his libel case against The Sun after a High Court judge ruled claims that he was a “wife-beater” to be “substantially true.” Two years prior, Heard had penned a Washington Post op-ed in which she said she’d become a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Depp took Heard to court over the article, and after a trial spanning seven weeks of grueling testimony and day-by-day commentary from everyone online, jurors unanimously ruled in favor of the Pirates of the Caribbean star. Depp was also found liable in one matter of defamation, with Heard being awarded $2 million.

During that period, you couldn’t escape the case; it was on social media, TV, magazines, newspapers, and it fuelled small-talk conversations all across the globe. Soon, people will relive the trial in Depp v Heard, a new docuseries on Netflix.

Depp v Heard will start streaming on Netflix on August 16. Check out the trailer below:

The official synopsis for the series reads: “Depp v Heard is a three-part series examining the infamous defamation case that captured the world’s attention and became the world’s first trial by TikTok.

“Showing both testimonies side-by-side for the first time, this series explores this global media event, questioning the nature of truth and the role it plays in our modern society.”

It comes from Emma Cooper, the director of The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann, and several Louis Theroux documentary films, including America’s Most Dangerous Pets (the first major TV appearance of Tiger King’s Joe Exotic) and The Most Hated Family in America in Crisis.

As per Tudum, the goal of the series is to present a “neutral overview of what happens when the court of public opinion starts to overshadow reality”, with testimony from both sides shown side-by-side for the first time. Cooper also dug into 200 hours of live-streamed trial coverage from social media users, including xQc.

“Ultimately, Depp v. Heard interrogates the role social media played in the trial, raising provocative, uncomfortable questions about how the conversations happening outside the courtroom may have influenced the outcome,” Netflix added.

Depp v Heard will drop on Netflix on August 16.

